Bitcoin Takes Off As Donald Trump Pauses Tariff Increases On Most Nations

Hold onto your wallets, crypto fans! Bitcoin and its pals are making a wild comeback after President Trump dropped a bombshell on trade tariffs. In a move that sent shockwaves through global markets, he paused tariffs for 90 days on countries that haven’t fought back, while imposing duties on China to a whopping 125%.
Bitcoin Rockets to New Heights
And what happened next? Bitcoin soared by 5.4%, smashing its way to $81,200. But it’s not just the big dog. Smaller cryptos like XRP and Solana went even bigger, both jumping by more than 11%! Even Ether got a boost, flipping the script from red to green right after Trump’s announcement.
Markets For Now
Looks like Trump’s latest move gave markets a bit of breathing room. After weeks of trade drama, investors were hungry for some good news, and they sure got it. The tariff pause gives everyone a little relief, though the clock is ticking on this temporary peace treaty.
Don’t Forget About China!
Now, before we get too excited, don’t forget: Trump’s tariff war with China is far from over. The 125% tariff hike still looms over the second-largest economy, and we’re all wondering what will happen after the 90-day pause. Will things cool off, or will the gloves come off again? Time will tell.
For now, crypto lovers are riding high. But don’t get too comfy—trade wars and market swings are never as calm as they seem!