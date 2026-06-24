Blue Buzz Joins PR Boutiques International, Strengthening Its Presence in a Global Network of Award-Winning Boutique Agencies

Blue Buzz joins PRBI’s global network, expanding its international reach and strengthening cross-border brand and reputation advisory services

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24: Blue Buzz, one of India’s leading reputation and brand advisory firms, has been inducted as a member of PR Boutiques International (PRBI), a prestigious global non-profit network of founder-led boutique PR agencies operating across more than 30 countries. The announcement was made as part of PRBI’s latest global expansion, which saw five new agencies join the network across India, France, and the United States.

Founded in 2015 by Neha K Bisht with a conviction that reputation is a business asset and not an afterthought, Blue Buzz has spent a decade building a reputation for senior-led, strategy-first counsel. Over the years, the firm has partnered with leading names across technology, media and entertainment, BFSI, education, and beyond, advising organisations at pivotal moments in their growth.

For Blue Buzz, this membership marks a significant milestone. As a firm that leads with reputation strategy over conventional PR, the partnership with PRBI provides access to a curated global community of senior-led, independent agencies known for delivering executive-level counsel without the overhead of large holding companies. Blue Buzz’s induction into the network reflects the firm’s growing presence across sectors and its work with clients who increasingly operate beyond India’s borders.

Neha K Bisht, Founder and CEO, Blue Buzz shared, “Being part of PRBI is a natural extension of how Blue Buzz approaches reputation advisory, with a global perspective and a boutique sensibility. Our clients are building businesses and brands that speak to audiences well beyond India, and this network ensures we can serve them with the same quality of strategic counsel, wherever the conversation needs to happen. This partnership only deepens our connection to a community of award-winning agencies who share our belief that strategy must always come before media.”

Blue Buzz’s induction into PRBI is a proud moment for the firm and a reaffirmation of its commitment to delivering reputation advisory that is thoughtful, globally informed, and always senior-led.

For more details, visit: https://bluebuzz.in/

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.