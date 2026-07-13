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Home > Business News > Blue Cloud Softech Bags 5-Year AI Services Agreement With SpaceX International; Here’s What It Means

Blue Cloud Softech Bags 5-Year AI Services Agreement With SpaceX International; Here’s What It Means

Blue Cloud Softech's US subsidiary signs a five-year AI services agreement with SpaceX International. Here's what the deal covers and why it matters.

Blue Cloud Softech Bags 5-Year AI Services Agreement With SpaceX International; Here's What It Means
Blue Cloud Softech Bags 5-Year AI Services Agreement With SpaceX International; Here's What It Means

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Mon 2026-07-13 16:05 IST

Hyderabad-based Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd announced that its US arm has inked a five-year Master Services Agreement (MSA) with SpaceX International Ltd, MY, a major milestone in the company’s global artificial intelligence (AI) expansion strategy. The development has been informed by the company to the stock exchanges as per the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) regulations of SEBI.

The company said in a filing to the exchange that following prior discussions with the customer, a final contract has been signed by the company’s wholly owned US arm, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd – USA (BCSSL-USA).

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What Will the Agreement Cover?

During the five-year deal, BCSSL-USA will have the opportunity to offer a broad spectrum of AI services. These include AI infrastructure, cloud-native AI platforms, enterprise AI solutions, AI consulting, AI integration, AI operations and AI-powered digital transformation services.

The company also said the work to be done under the agreement will be carried out through mutually agreed Statements of Work (SoWs), meaning individual projects will be done as and when both parties finalise the scope and terms.

Commercial Details Kept Confidential

Blue Cloud Softech has announced the deal but will not disclose the deal’s commercial terms.

Pricing, implementation timelines, customer-specific operational information and other contractual terms will remain confidential under the agreement signed between the parties, the company said. It said that it would make further disclosures only as and when required under the applicable laws and SEBI regulations.

Management Views It As A Global AI Growth Opportunity

Tejesh Kumar Kodali, Group Chairman of Blue Cloud Softech Group, commented on the development and said, “The execution of this Master Services Agreement is an important step in the expansion of our global AI business. It establishes a long-term framework through which BCSSL-USA can deliver enterprise AI solutions and AI infrastructure services at scale, and it reflects the confidence our customers place in 
Blue Cloud’s AI capabilities as we continue to grow our presence in international markets.”

“This agreement strengthens BCSSL-USA’s position as a trusted enterprise AI transformation partner,” said Bhaskar Nallamilli, Chief Executive Officer of BCSSL-USA. “We look forward to working closely with the customer to deliver scalable AI infrastructure, cloud native AI platforms and AI-driven digital transformation solutions under mutually agreed Statements of Work,” he added.

What This Means for Blue Cloud Softech 

The agreement gives Blue Cloud Softech a long-term platform to work with the customer on AI projects over the next five years. The announcement does not provide the contract value or guarantee specific revenue, as the project will be executed based on future Statements of Work that will be mutually agreed upon by the two parties.

About Blue Cloud Softech Pvt Ltd.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd is an AI-first technology company with headquarters in Hyderabad and listed on BSE. The company operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Middle East and other international markets.

Its business covers enterprise AI, cloud infrastructure, AIoT, cybersecurity and intelligent automation for sectors including government, public safety, healthcare, education, telecommunications and enterprises. The company said its technology platforms use artificial intelligence, machine learning and real-time analytics to support digital transformation efforts.

What Investors Should Know

The announcement contains forward-looking statements regarding the company’s business strategy and growth prospects, the company said. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to business risks and uncertainties. It has no obligation to update such statements except as required by law, it said.

Also Read: What Is EPFO’s VISHWAS 2026 Scheme? Know Eligibility, Benefits and How the One-Time Settlement Works

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Blue Cloud Softech Bags 5-Year AI Services Agreement With SpaceX International; Here’s What It Means
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Blue Cloud Softech Bags 5-Year AI Services Agreement With SpaceX International; Here’s What It Means
Blue Cloud Softech Bags 5-Year AI Services Agreement With SpaceX International; Here’s What It Means
Blue Cloud Softech Bags 5-Year AI Services Agreement With SpaceX International; Here’s What It Means
Blue Cloud Softech Bags 5-Year AI Services Agreement With SpaceX International; Here’s What It Means

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