Blue Cloud Softech Share Price in Focus as Hyderabad Police Adopts SOCEYE AI Platform; Why It Matters

Small-cap technology company Blue Cloud Softech Solutions has caught investors’ attention again after announcing that its AI-powered social media monitoring platform, SOCEYE, has gone live for the Hyderabad City Police.

The update came in a stock exchange filing on July 8 and gave the stock a modest lift amid broader market weakness. Shares of Blue Cloud Softech were trading at Rs 21.62, up about 0.3% in afternoon trade.

The stock move was modest, but the announcement is drawing attention as it represents the completion of a government technology project the company first announced earlier this year.

Why is Blue Cloud Softech in focus today?

In March, Blue Cloud Softech had informed the investors that it had received an order to deploy its AI platform for the Social Media Unit of Hyderabad City Police. The company now proclaims that it has finished the project and that the system is fully operational.

The exchange filing said police personnel have already been trained to use the platform and the company will continue to provide technical support after the rollout.

The company also said the platform is its proprietary technology, developed and engineered in India.

This is important for investors, because while companies may announce new orders, completing and successfully deploying a project is proof that the contract has actually moved from paper to execution.

What is SOCEYE, and why is it important?

Every day, social media users share thousands of posts, videos and messages. Some are real complaints from citizens, while others are rumours or misinformation that can cause confusion.

To help the police monitor these online discussions in real time, SOCEYE has been developed.

The AI platform automatically scans publicly available content, identifies important issues and highlights them for action instead of officers having to manually check hundreds of social media posts.

The platform can do the following: According to the company press release:

Identify citizens’ complaints on social media and route them to concerned officials.

AI to verify edited images, viral claims and fake content.

Posts in different Indian languages.

Preserve digital evidence in a format that is usable in an investigation or prosecution.

Provide police officials with one dashboard to track online activity.

In a word, the system is designed to enable the police to respond more quickly when false information is being circulated online or when people raise issues through social media rather than showing up at a police station.

Why does this initiative matter to the company?

A government project can be a feather in the cap of any technology company like Blue Cloud Softech.

The Hyderabad rollout was completed with staff training, system handover and ongoing support, the company said. SOCEYE is now also deployed in several law-enforcement settings in Telangana, including command centres and anti-narcotics units, the company said.

If the platform is successful, it could help the company’s chances of winning similar projects in other cities in the future. However, no confirmation of any new orders being awarded has been reported so far.

“An order announced is a promise; an order delivered is a reputation. SOCEYE, a platform we conceived, engineered and own in India, is now live inside one of India’s largest metropolitan police forces, within the committed timeline,” said Tejesh Kumar Kodali, chairman of the group. He said the successful deployment shows that the company’s India-developed platform was delivered within the committed timeline.

What about privacy?

SOCEYE, the company has said, only analyses publicly available social media posts and works under the lawful authority of the police.

The platform has been built to comply with applicable laws, including the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, and has role-based access controls and audit trails, the press release says.

How is the Blue Cloud Softech stock doing today?

Blue Cloud Softech is a volatile small-cap stock.

The shares have risen more than 3 per cent in the past week and more than 20 per cent in the past month. The stock is also a little bit higher so far this year.

The stock has also witnessed sharp swings in the past one year and is still way below its 52-week high of Rs 38.

To investors, the latest announcement is not about the share price movement today but about the company’s ability to execute AI-based government projects. If SOCEYE triggers more deployments in other cities, it will be worth watching in the coming quarters.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: PC Jeweller Shares Gain Over 5%: Can Its Debt-Free Plan Drive a Bigger Rally?