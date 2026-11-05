Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited Enters into Strategic MoU with Ghana-Based Kasten Development Ltd to Expand International Business Presence and Accelerate AI & Technology Solutions in African Mar

New Delhi [India], November 5: Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited (“BCSSL” or “the Company”), a publicly listed technology company engaged in Artificial Intelligence (AI), software development and IT services, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kasten Development Ltd, Ghana, to explore strategic business collaboration for expanding the Company’s market presence and business opportunities in the Republic of Ghana and other mutually agreed territories.

The proposed collaboration marks a strategic initiative by the Company towards exploring international growth opportunities, strengthening its global business development network and expanding the potential reach of its AI-driven platforms, software products and technology solutions in emerging international markets.

Strategic Collaboration and Business Development Framework

Under the proposed framework, Kasten Development Ltd will support BCSSL in identifying and developing business opportunities, lead generation, sales, marketing, customer engagement and implementation-related activities for the Company’s products and services in Ghana.

The collaboration envisages leveraging Kasten’s local market presence and business network to facilitate customer acquisition opportunities, establish business relationships and promote BCSSL’s technology offerings among prospective customers, enterprises and business partners.

An important aspect of the proposed collaboration is Kasten’s intention to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Ghana for demonstrating, promoting and showcasing BCSSL’s products, platforms and technology solutions to prospective customers and business partners. This initiative is intended to provide a platform for technology demonstrations, customer engagement, product awareness and exploration of potential business opportunities in the region.

Focus on AI, Digital Transformation and Technology Solutions

Through this collaboration, BCSSL intends to explore opportunities for expanding the reach of its technology portfolio, particularly in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, enterprise technology, software solutions, digital transformation, healthcare technology and telecommunications.

BCSSL will provide product-related technical guidance, training, pre-sales support, product demonstrations and marketing resources to strengthen Kasten’s capabilities in promoting and supporting the Company’s technology solutions.

Kasten will also facilitate local business development operations, customer introductions, implementation support and necessary logistical arrangements for BCSSL personnel deployed in Ghana, as may be mutually agreed between the parties.

International Expansion and Future Growth Opportunities

The proposed association is aligned with BCSSL’s broader objective of exploring international business opportunities and identifying new avenues for expanding its technology and service offerings beyond the domestic market.

Ghana is envisaged as the initial market for the proposed collaboration, with the possibility of exploring additional territories through mutual understanding between the parties.

The Company believes that establishing a local business development and technology engagement framework could facilitate access to new customer segments, strengthen market reach and create opportunities for the adoption of its technology solutions in the African region.

The proposed collaboration also provides an opportunity for BCSSL to explore partnerships with local enterprises and business stakeholders and evaluate potential business opportunities in the region.

Management Commentary

Mr. Chandrashekar Mudraganam, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited, commented:

“We are pleased to enter into this strategic understanding with Kasten Development Ltd as we continue to explore opportunities for expanding our international business footprint. We see considerable potential in strengthening our engagement with emerging markets through local partnerships and business development networks. This collaboration provides a framework to explore new customer relationships, enhance the reach of our AI-driven platforms and technology solutions, and identify potential opportunities across enterprise technology and digital transformation. We believe that the proposed Centre of Excellence in Ghana could serve as an important platform for product demonstrations, customer engagement and business development activities. We look forward to exploring this association and evaluating opportunities to strengthen our presence in Ghana and potentially other African markets.”

About Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited is an AI-first technology company headquartered in Hyderabad, India, and listed on BSE (539607) and NSE (BLUECLOUDS). It delivers AI solutions and infrastructure, cybersecurity, telecom and 5G services, and healthcare technology to governments and enterprises through platforms including AccessGenie, Blura SAGA, BluHawk and BluHealth. Blue Cloud has operations in the USA, UK, India and seven other countries, including Indonesia, and reported consolidated revenue of ₹1,002 crore for FY 2025-26.

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