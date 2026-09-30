Blue Cloud Unveils BluEdge: A Sovereign AI Engine Built for the Hardware You Already Own

New Delhi [India], September 30: For a decade, the promise of AI at the edge has come with a hidden price: dependence. Dependence on a single chip vendor. Dependence on foreign cloud infrastructure. Dependence on systems that quietly own the intelligence running inside a nation’s hospitals, police networks and factories.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited (BSE: 539607, NSE: BLUECLOUDS) is changing that equation today. The Company announced the launch of BluEdge, its own sovereign inference software, developed by Blue Cloud and designed to improve the performance and cost efficiency of AI on CPU and GPU hardware while keeping control with the customer.

Unlike edge-AI platforms tied to proprietary silicon, BluEdge is designed to run across a wide range of CPU and GPU platforms, including hardware an organisation already owns, in the country where its data already lives. Benchmark results will be shared as they become available.

“Enterprises and governments we speak with keep asking the same question: why should our intelligence depend on someone else’s hardware, someone else’s cloud, someone else’s rules? BluEdge is Blue Cloud’s answer. It is India-born, patent-pending technology that aims to put sovereignty, performance and cost efficiency back in the hands of the organisations that need it most.”

— Tejesh Kumar Kodali, Group Chairman, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited

One Platform. Many Chips. Customer-Defined Control.

BluEdge is the execution layer of AccessGenie 5.0, Blue Cloud’s evolution from an AI platform into a full Physical Intelligence Infrastructure. It is already deployed and operating in live customer environments in India, where early implementations have shown it working under real-world conditions. The customers have asked not to be named.

BluEdge forms the technical foundation of the Company’s broader Sovereign AI strategy. The technology is patent pending. Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited is the applicant, with Tejesh Kumar Kodali and Cherisha Putla named as inventors.

In line with Blue Cloud’s India-first philosophy, the first deployments and performance benchmarks are being run domestically before the technology is extended overseas.

What Makes BluEdge Different

Running on many kinds of chips is only the starting point. What distinguishes BluEdge is control over how AI runs: the customer’s own policy governs where each AI workload is executed, and the boundaries it must stay within are enforced in software, rather than left to the hardware or the cloud provider.

For governments and regulated industries, data-residency and security rules become part of how the AI operates, not something added afterwards. The specific techniques are the subject of the Company’s pending patent.

Why It Matters for Blue Cloud

BluEdge is not a side project. It is designed to be the intelligence layer beneath Blue Cloud’s portfolio, from AccessGenie deployments with law enforcement, to BluHealth screening platforms, to Seeker surveillance systems already running at major Indian infrastructure sites.

By owning the execution layer itself, Blue Cloud turns every future deployment into a demonstration of its own proprietary technology.

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