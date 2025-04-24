Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, April 25, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • BluSmart Co-Founder Puneet Jaggi Detained From A Hotel In Delhi As Company Faces Investigation Over Financial Irregularities: Report

BluSmart Co-Founder Puneet Jaggi Detained From A Hotel In Delhi As Company Faces Investigation Over Financial Irregularities: Report

Sources revealed that ED officials also carried out searches at Gensol’s premises in Delhi, Gurugram, and Ahmedabad. These actions fall under the ambit of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

BluSmart Co-Founder Puneet Jaggi Detained From A Hotel In Delhi As Company Faces Investigation Over Financial Irregularities: Report

BluSmart Co-Founder Puneet Jaggi


The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has detained Puneet Jaggi, co-founder of electric vehicle cab service BluSmart, from a hotel in Delhi as part of an ongoing investigation into financial irregularities involving the Gensol Group, a company he also helped establish.

Sources revealed that ED officials also carried out searches at Gensol’s premises in Delhi, Gurugram, and Ahmedabad. These actions fall under the ambit of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Investigators located Mr. Jaggi at a Delhi hotel where he had reportedly been staying for the past week.

The case gained momentum after Power Finance Corporation lodged a complaint with both the Delhi Police and the Economic Offences Wing. Meanwhile, Jaggi’s brother and Gensol co-founder, Anmol Jaggi, is currently in Dubai and has yet to return to India.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The ED launched this probe following a report by SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India), which flagged serious financial misconduct. The report accused the Gensol Group of misappropriating funds, transferring money to shell companies, manipulating share prices, and using loan money for personal expenditures.

Sources added that the ED may initiate a separate case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on the initial findings. Authorities have also tracked the wives of both Jaggi brothers in Pune, and they are expected to be summoned for questioning soon.

ALSO READ: India’s Healthcare Sector Attracts Record Private Equity Investment In 2024

Filed under

BluSmart BluSmart Co-Founder Puneet Jaggi BluSmart Scandal

Minahil Malik

Who Is Minahil Malik? Before Sajal Malik, This Pakistani TikToker’s Video Got Leaked: Not Easy...
Microsoft

Microsoft Has A New Plan For Underperformers- Either Resign With Payout Or Get Terminated After...
BluSmart Co-Founder Punee

BluSmart Co-Founder Puneet Jaggi Detained From A Hotel In Delhi As Company Faces Investigation Over...
Srinidhi Shetty and Sai P

Who Is Srinidhi Shetty? KGF Actress Lost The Role Of Sita To Sai Pallavi For...
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan Once Revealed Why He Never Visited Kashmir, The Reason Will Melt Your...
The couple had reportedly

Wrong Video Goes Viral After Pahalgam Attack: Couple Says We Are Alive After Internet Mistakes...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Is Minahil Malik? Before Sajal Malik, This Pakistani TikToker’s Video Got Leaked: Not Easy For Me

Who Is Minahil Malik? Before Sajal Malik, This Pakistani TikToker’s Video Got Leaked: Not Easy...

Microsoft Has A New Plan For Underperformers- Either Resign With Payout Or Get Terminated After PIP

Microsoft Has A New Plan For Underperformers- Either Resign With Payout Or Get Terminated After...

Who Is Srinidhi Shetty? KGF Actress Lost The Role Of Sita To Sai Pallavi For Ramayana, Recalls Preparing Three Scenes

Who Is Srinidhi Shetty? KGF Actress Lost The Role Of Sita To Sai Pallavi For...

Shah Rukh Khan Once Revealed Why He Never Visited Kashmir, The Reason Will Melt Your Heart

Shah Rukh Khan Once Revealed Why He Never Visited Kashmir, The Reason Will Melt Your...

Wrong Video Goes Viral After Pahalgam Attack: Couple Says We Are Alive After Internet Mistakes Them For Navy Officer Vinay Narwal And His Wife

Wrong Video Goes Viral After Pahalgam Attack: Couple Says We Are Alive After Internet Mistakes...

Entertainment

Who Is Minahil Malik? Before Sajal Malik, This Pakistani TikToker’s Video Got Leaked: Not Easy For Me

Who Is Minahil Malik? Before Sajal Malik, This Pakistani TikToker’s Video Got Leaked: Not Easy

Who Is Srinidhi Shetty? KGF Actress Lost The Role Of Sita To Sai Pallavi For Ramayana, Recalls Preparing Three Scenes

Who Is Srinidhi Shetty? KGF Actress Lost The Role Of Sita To Sai Pallavi For

Shah Rukh Khan Once Revealed Why He Never Visited Kashmir, The Reason Will Melt Your Heart

Shah Rukh Khan Once Revealed Why He Never Visited Kashmir, The Reason Will Melt Your

Who Is Aparna John? After Vincy Aloshious, Actress Accuses Shine Tom Chacko Of Drug Use: White Powder Is All I Can Say

Who Is Aparna John? After Vincy Aloshious, Actress Accuses Shine Tom Chacko Of Drug Use:

What Is Mckenna Grace’s Ethnicity? Actress 18, Has Been Roped-In For ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping’

What Is Mckenna Grace’s Ethnicity? Actress 18, Has Been Roped-In For ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After