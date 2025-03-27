Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • BMW Urges EU And US to Reach Deal to Prevent Trade Conflict Over New Car Tariffs

BMW Urges EU And US to Reach Deal to Prevent Trade Conflict Over New Car Tariffs

BMW expressed concerns about the potential consequences of a trade war, stressing such a conflict would offer no benefits to either side.

German carmaker BMW has called for a swift transatlantic agreement between the European Union and the United States to avoid a damaging trade conflict, following the announcement of new tariffs on imported cars by US President Donald Trump, Reuters reported.

In a statement issued on Thursday, BMW expressed concerns about the potential consequences of a trade war, stressing that such a conflict would offer no benefits to either side. “A trade conflict between these economic regions would not have any benefits,” the company said, urging both the EU and the US to reach a deal that fosters economic growth and avoids further isolation through trade barriers.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

BMW’s statement comes in the wake of Trump’s decision to impose a 25% tariff on imported vehicles, a move that has raised concerns across the global automotive industry. The company stressed that a collaborative approach between the EU and the US was essential to prevent escalating tensions that could hurt industries and consumers on both sides of the Atlantic.

“The two sides should therefore promptly find a transatlantic deal that creates growth and prevents a spiral of isolation and trade barriers,” the statement further read, according to Reuters.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

As negotiations between the US and the EU continue, BMW is among several companies urging the two regions to avoid a full-blown trade war, emphasising the need for mutual cooperation to protect jobs and maintain open markets.

Filed under

BMW european union German carmaker new car tariffs Trump tariffs US US President Donald Trump

OpenAI's GPT-4 has introd

Internet Just Got Obsessed Over Open AI’s Viral Studio Ghibli Images But AI vs Anime...
newsx

6 Reported Dead After Tourist Submarine Sinks Off Hurghada In Red Sea 
newsx

‘Thank God, I Am Not Married’: Bageshwar Baba’s Shocking Reaction To Meerut Murder
newsx

Telangana Assembly Passes Resolution Against Delimitation, CM Revanth Reddy Urges Transparent Process
BMW expressed concerns ab

BMW Urges EU And US to Reach Deal to Prevent Trade Conflict Over New Car...
newsx

O Panneerselvam Welcomes AIADMK-BJP Talks; EPS Meets Amit Shah – Will Alliance Help Or Hurt...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Internet Just Got Obsessed Over Open AI’s Viral Studio Ghibli Images But AI vs Anime Debate Cannot Be Ignored

Internet Just Got Obsessed Over Open AI’s Viral Studio Ghibli Images But AI vs Anime...

6 Reported Dead After Tourist Submarine Sinks Off Hurghada In Red Sea 

6 Reported Dead After Tourist Submarine Sinks Off Hurghada In Red Sea 

‘Thank God, I Am Not Married’: Bageshwar Baba’s Shocking Reaction To Meerut Murder

‘Thank God, I Am Not Married’: Bageshwar Baba’s Shocking Reaction To Meerut Murder

Telangana Assembly Passes Resolution Against Delimitation, CM Revanth Reddy Urges Transparent Process

Telangana Assembly Passes Resolution Against Delimitation, CM Revanth Reddy Urges Transparent Process

O Panneerselvam Welcomes AIADMK-BJP Talks; EPS Meets Amit Shah – Will Alliance Help Or Hurt AIADMK?

O Panneerselvam Welcomes AIADMK-BJP Talks; EPS Meets Amit Shah – Will Alliance Help Or Hurt...

Entertainment

Internet Just Got Obsessed Over Open AI’s Viral Studio Ghibli Images But AI vs Anime Debate Cannot Be Ignored

Internet Just Got Obsessed Over Open AI’s Viral Studio Ghibli Images But AI vs Anime

Fake News, Says Prabhas’ Team After Rumours Of Actor Getting Married To A Businessman’s Daughter Go Viral

Fake News, Says Prabhas’ Team After Rumours Of Actor Getting Married To A Businessman’s Daughter

L2: Empuraan OTT Release – Where Will Mohanlal And Prithviraj’s Film Stream After Theatrical Run?

L2: Empuraan OTT Release – Where Will Mohanlal And Prithviraj’s Film Stream After Theatrical Run?

‘Veera Theera Sooran’ To Hit Screens At 6 PM Today After Court Lifts Ban

‘Veera Theera Sooran’ To Hit Screens At 6 PM Today After Court Lifts Ban

Genshin Impact Leak Reveals Escoffier’s Signature Weapon Details In Version 5.6

Genshin Impact Leak Reveals Escoffier’s Signature Weapon Details In Version 5.6

Lifestyle

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?