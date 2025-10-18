LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghan Crickters Killed donald trump Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet leader-of-opposition Test and T20 fusion Bengaluru Student Rape Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Afghan Crickters Killed donald trump Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet leader-of-opposition Test and T20 fusion Bengaluru Student Rape Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Afghan Crickters Killed donald trump Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet leader-of-opposition Test and T20 fusion Bengaluru Student Rape Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Afghan Crickters Killed donald trump Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet leader-of-opposition Test and T20 fusion Bengaluru Student Rape Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghan Crickters Killed donald trump Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet leader-of-opposition Test and T20 fusion Bengaluru Student Rape Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Afghan Crickters Killed donald trump Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet leader-of-opposition Test and T20 fusion Bengaluru Student Rape Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Afghan Crickters Killed donald trump Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet leader-of-opposition Test and T20 fusion Bengaluru Student Rape Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Afghan Crickters Killed donald trump Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet leader-of-opposition Test and T20 fusion Bengaluru Student Rape Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Boeing can hike 737 MAX production to 42 planes per month, FAA says

Boeing can hike 737 MAX production to 42 planes per month, FAA says

Boeing can hike 737 MAX production to 42 planes per month, FAA says

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 18, 2025 02:54:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Boeing can hike 737 MAX production to 42 planes per month, FAA says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Boeing can hike 737 MAX production to 42 planes per month after the Federal Aviation Administration lifted a 38 plane-per-month cap in place since January 2024, the agency and planemaker said on Friday. The FAA imposed the unprecedented production cap shortly after a 2024 mid-air emergency involving a new Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 missing four key bolts. The announcement is a significant milestone for the planemaker that was plunged into a safety crisis following the mid-air incident. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 2:54 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Boeing can hike 737 MAX production to 42 planes per month, FAA says

Jefferies CEO says bank was defrauded by auto parts maker First Brands

Jefferies CEO says bank was defrauded by auto parts maker First Brands

Starbucks investors urge company to restart union talks

Dollar set for weekly loss as investors worry over trade, US banks

LATEST NEWS

Is Trump The Only Leader Who Stopped Wars? Fact Check

BRIEF-Weshop Holdings Ltd – Applies To List Class A Ordinary Shares On Nasdaq Under Symbol Wshp – SEC Filing

Aeroméxico, backers aim to raise $235 million in US IPO

Top seed Musetti stunned by Mpetshi Perricard in Brussels

Boeing can hike 737 MAX production to 42 planes per month, FAA says

BRIEF-Flexshopper receives delisting notification from Nasdaq

Nvidia and TSMC unveil first Blackwell chip wafer made in US, Axios reports

Nvidia and TSMC unveil first Blackwell chip wafer made in US, Axios reports

French movie star Brigitte Bardot hospitalized, newspaper reports

Nvidia and TSMC unveil first Blackwell chip wafer made in US, Axios reports

Boeing can hike 737 MAX production to 42 planes per month, FAA says

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Boeing can hike 737 MAX production to 42 planes per month, FAA says

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Boeing can hike 737 MAX production to 42 planes per month, FAA says
Boeing can hike 737 MAX production to 42 planes per month, FAA says
Boeing can hike 737 MAX production to 42 planes per month, FAA says
Boeing can hike 737 MAX production to 42 planes per month, FAA says
QUICK LINKS