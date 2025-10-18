Boeing can hike 737 MAX production to 42 planes per month, FAA says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Boeing can hike 737 MAX production to 42 planes per month after the Federal Aviation Administration lifted a 38 plane-per-month cap in place since January 2024, the agency and planemaker said on Friday. The FAA imposed the unprecedented production cap shortly after a 2024 mid-air emergency involving a new Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 missing four key bolts. The announcement is a significant milestone for the planemaker that was plunged into a safety crisis following the mid-air incident. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)

