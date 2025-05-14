Boycott Turkey: Indian Traders’ Body Targets Turkey, Azerbaijan With Economic Boycott Call After Operation Sindoor

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has called upon Indian traders and citizens to completely boycott travel to Turkey and Azerbaijan. The move comes in response to what CAIT terms as “open support” by both nations to Pakistan amid ongoing hostilities. The traders’ body, which has already led a nationwide campaign against Chinese goods, now plans to extend its economic boycott movement to Turkey and Azerbaijan. CAIT intends to coordinate with travel agencies, tour operators, and other stakeholders to intensify the campaign. Praveen Khandelwal, CAIT Secretary General and Member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk, made this appeal on Wednesday.

Economic Impact On Turkey

Khandelwal cited tourism statistics from 2024 to underline the potential economic consequences. He stated, “Turkey received around 62.2 million foreign tourists, with approximately 300,000 tourists arriving from India alone.” He highlighted that this represented a 20.7 per cent increase in Indian tourists compared to 2023. According to CAIT, Turkey’s total tourism revenue stood at USD 61.1 billion. Each Indian tourist spent an average of USD 972, resulting in an estimated Indian expenditure of USD 291.6 million.

“If Indian tourists boycott Turkey, the country could suffer a direct loss of approximately USD 291.6 million,” Khandelwal said. He added that the cancellation of Indian weddings, corporate events, and other cultural programs could cause further indirect economic losses.

Economic Impact On Azerbaijan

Speaking about Azerbaijan, Khandelwal said, “In 2024, the country received about 2.6 million foreign tourists, of whom around 250,000 were Indians.” He noted that Indian tourists spent an average of 2,170 AZN, or approximately USD 1,276, leading to a total contribution of roughly USD 308.6 million.

Khandelwal asserted, “A boycott by Indian tourists could therefore result in a direct loss of this magnitude.” He pointed out that Indian travelers mostly visit Azerbaijan for leisure, weddings, entertainment, and adventure activities. A sharp decline in tourism could significantly impact the country’s economy, particularly in sectors like hospitality and entertainment.

Pressure To Reconsider Policies

Khandelwal expressed confidence that economic pressure could compel Turkey and Azerbaijan to rethink their foreign policies. He emphasized that limiting trade relations and reducing bilateral engagements might significantly strain their economies. In particular, he pointed out that decreased cultural exchange and a drop in tourism would have a notable effect. This downturn would impact local businesses, including hotels, restaurants, transport services, and tour operators, leading to substantial income losses. Khandelwal argued that such cumulative pressure, both from formal sanctions and the broader economic downturn, could intensify dissatisfaction among the public and local stakeholders, prompting a reassessment of foreign policy decisions.

