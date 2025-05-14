Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • Boycott Turkey: Indian Traders’ Body Targets Turkey, Azerbaijan With Economic Boycott Call After Operation Sindoor

Boycott Turkey: Indian Traders’ Body Targets Turkey, Azerbaijan With Economic Boycott Call After Operation Sindoor

CAIT Secretary General and Member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk, made this appeal on Wednesday.

Boycott Turkey: Indian Traders’ Body Targets Turkey, Azerbaijan With Economic Boycott Call After Operation Sindoor

Boycott Turkey: Indian Traders’ Body Targets Turkey, Azerbaijan With Economic Boycott Call After Operation Sindoor


The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has called upon Indian traders and citizens to completely boycott travel to Turkey and Azerbaijan. The move comes in response to what CAIT terms as “open support” by both nations to Pakistan amid ongoing hostilities. The traders’ body, which has already led a nationwide campaign against Chinese goods, now plans to extend its economic boycott movement to Turkey and Azerbaijan. CAIT intends to coordinate with travel agencies, tour operators, and other stakeholders to intensify the campaign. Praveen Khandelwal, CAIT Secretary General and Member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk, made this appeal on Wednesday.

Economic Impact On Turkey

Khandelwal cited tourism statistics from 2024 to underline the potential economic consequences. He stated, “Turkey received around 62.2 million foreign tourists, with approximately 300,000 tourists arriving from India alone.” He highlighted that this represented a 20.7 per cent increase in Indian tourists compared to 2023. According to CAIT, Turkey’s total tourism revenue stood at USD 61.1 billion. Each Indian tourist spent an average of USD 972, resulting in an estimated Indian expenditure of USD 291.6 million.

“If Indian tourists boycott Turkey, the country could suffer a direct loss of approximately USD 291.6 million,” Khandelwal said. He added that the cancellation of Indian weddings, corporate events, and other cultural programs could cause further indirect economic losses.

Economic Impact On Azerbaijan

Speaking about Azerbaijan, Khandelwal said, “In 2024, the country received about 2.6 million foreign tourists, of whom around 250,000 were Indians.” He noted that Indian tourists spent an average of 2,170 AZN, or approximately USD 1,276, leading to a total contribution of roughly USD 308.6 million.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Khandelwal asserted, “A boycott by Indian tourists could therefore result in a direct loss of this magnitude.” He pointed out that Indian travelers mostly visit Azerbaijan for leisure, weddings, entertainment, and adventure activities. A sharp decline in tourism could significantly impact the country’s economy, particularly in sectors like hospitality and entertainment.

Pressure To Reconsider Policies

Khandelwal expressed confidence that economic pressure could compel Turkey and Azerbaijan to rethink their foreign policies. He emphasized that limiting trade relations and reducing bilateral engagements might significantly strain their economies. In particular, he pointed out that decreased cultural exchange and a drop in tourism would have a notable effect. This downturn would impact local businesses, including hotels, restaurants, transport services, and tour operators, leading to substantial income losses. Khandelwal argued that such cumulative pressure, both from formal sanctions and the broader economic downturn, could intensify dissatisfaction among the public and local stakeholders, prompting a reassessment of foreign policy decisions.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: India Reduces Coal Import: Coal Ministry Reports Major Cut in Imports, Boost in Domestic Production

Filed under

Azerbaijan Operation Sindoor turkey

Boycott Turkey: Indian Tr

Boycott Turkey: Indian Traders’ Body Targets Turkey, Azerbaijan With Economic Boycott Call After Operation Sindoor
John Spencer calls India

‘India Achieved A Massive Victory ‘: Globally Respected Warfare Expert John Spencer On Operation Sindoor
Erdogan reiterated Turkey

‘True Friendship’: Erdogan Reaffirms Turkey-Pakistan Ties Amid Regional Tensions
newsx

BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw Handed Over to India by Pakistan Rangers at Attari Border
India rejects China’s l

Explained: China’s False Claims Over Arunachal Pradesh And The History Behind The Renaming Spree
Indian Army Bomb Disposal

Indian Army Bomb Disposal Squad Neutralizes Explosive Threat Near LoC In Jammu And Kashmir
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘India Achieved A Massive Victory ‘: Globally Respected Warfare Expert John Spencer On Operation Sindoor

‘India Achieved A Massive Victory ‘: Globally Respected Warfare Expert John Spencer On Operation Sindoor

‘True Friendship’: Erdogan Reaffirms Turkey-Pakistan Ties Amid Regional Tensions

‘True Friendship’: Erdogan Reaffirms Turkey-Pakistan Ties Amid Regional Tensions

BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw Handed Over to India by Pakistan Rangers at Attari Border

BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw Handed Over to India by Pakistan Rangers at Attari Border

Explained: China’s False Claims Over Arunachal Pradesh And The History Behind The Renaming Spree

Explained: China’s False Claims Over Arunachal Pradesh And The History Behind The Renaming Spree

Indian Army Bomb Disposal Squad Neutralizes Explosive Threat Near LoC In Jammu And Kashmir

Indian Army Bomb Disposal Squad Neutralizes Explosive Threat Near LoC In Jammu And Kashmir

Entertainment

Miss World 2025: Contestants Pose At Charminar, Dive Into Hyderabad’s Culture

Miss World 2025: Contestants Pose At Charminar, Dive Into Hyderabad’s Culture

‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Trailer Out: Aamir Khan Leads A Team of Underdogs To Glory, Watch How Fans React

‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Trailer Out: Aamir Khan Leads A Team of Underdogs To Glory, Watch

Karnataka Horror: Class 6 Boy Arrested For Fatally Stabbing Class 9 Student In Hubli After Minor Argument

Karnataka Horror: Class 6 Boy Arrested For Fatally Stabbing Class 9 Student In Hubli After

Alia Bhatt Cancels Cannes 2025 Debut Due To Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

Alia Bhatt Cancels Cannes 2025 Debut Due To Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Third Collaboration: Fans Rejoice After 3 Idiots and PK Success

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Third Collaboration: Fans Rejoice After 3 Idiots and PK Success

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom