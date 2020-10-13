The popular jewellery brand Tanishq has reportedly pulled down an advertisement that received massive backlash from a section of people on social media. Some people accused Tanishq of promoting "love jihad."

The renowned jewellery franchise Tanishq, part of the Titans Group, has had to withdraw an advertisement being criticised severely on social media. The ad shows a multi-religious baby shower that was taken as a symbol of ‘love jihad’ by many people, while another group of people resented these posts, which they stated were hypocritical and full of hate.

Earlier on October 12, ‘#BoycottTanishq’ had been a huge trend on Twitter, though the ones speaking against this said that people should not be continuing the boycott campaign this way as it was against the whole idea of boycotting.

In the advertisement, a pregnant woman wearing a sari can be seen accompanied by an older woman, whom she refers to as her mother, to a baby shower. The older woman says, at the end of the video, that it is custom in each household to keep daughters happy. The advertisement video was removed because of the harsh criticism faced by Tanishq.

So Hindutva bigots have called for a boycott of ⁦@TanishqJewelry⁩ for highlighting Hindu-Muslim unity through this beautiful ad. If Hindu-Muslim “ekatvam” irks them so much, why don’t they boycott the longest surviving symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity in the world — India? pic.twitter.com/cV0LpWzjda — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 13, 2020

Tanishq has officially withdrawn their ad after being trolled viciously. Here's why this is a very sad state of affairs, and context from other such ads that were trolled (and some, withdrawn) https://t.co/Nb0cSiTPHX pic.twitter.com/sn3IMBqdmC — Karthik (@beastoftraal) October 13, 2020

Tanishq showroom in Gujarat condemns the Tanishq's advertisement and apologized. pic.twitter.com/9MDsu4a4z3 — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) October 13, 2020

Shashi Tharoor, an MP of Congress, tweeted that “Hindutva bigots” have been trying to boycott Tanishq Jewelry for showcasing unity between Hindus and Muslims through this beautiful ad. He wrote that if Hindu-Muslim “ekatvam” is too offensive for them, then why not boycott India, as it is the longest-lasting symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity in the world.

Abhishek Singhvi, another MP of Congress, also wrote against the ones condemning Tamishq because of the ad. Shamina Shafiq, a former member of the National Commission of Women, referred to the ones speaking against Tanishq as trolls and thanked them for making her notice the “beautiful #tanishq ad”.

Thank you for making us notice the beautiful #tanishq ad dear trolls ! pic.twitter.com/Wev3VSaiCw — shamina shafiq (@shaminaaaa) October 12, 2020

Those boycotting the Tanishq ad don't like seeing daughter in law(s) happy around mother in law's. You have seen too many soaps & too much prime times news. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) October 13, 2020

In a time when Hindu girls have been beheaded for not agreeing to conversion after marrying a Muslim man, Tanishq ad came across as a cruel joke. — अंकित जैन (@indiantweeter) October 12, 2020