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Home > Business News > Branded Gold Rates Today, 26 Aug: Fresh Rise In Prices; Check Check Tanishq, Malabar, Kalyan & Joyalukkas Rates

Branded Gold Rates Today, 26 Aug: Fresh Rise In Prices; Check Check Tanishq, Malabar, Kalyan & Joyalukkas Rates

Check the latest 22K branded gold rates on August 26, 2026, across Tanishq, Kalyan Jewellers, Malabar Gold, and Joyalukkas.

Why prices differ by city and what making charges, GST, and wastage fees mean for your festive purchases.
Why prices differ by city and what making charges, GST, and wastage fees mean for your festive purchases.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-08-26 13:50 IST

Gold prices remain a key focus for buyers across India as the precious metal continues to trade at elevated levels. On August 26, 2026, branded jewellery rates are being closely watched by consumers planning purchases for the festive season. Rates can vary between jewellers and cities, while making charges, GST and other levies are added to the quoted gold price.

Tanishq gold rate today

Tanishq’s official gold-rate page lists its 22-karat gold rate at ₹15,055 per gram on August 26, unchanged from August 25. That puts the 22K rate at ₹1,50,550 per 10 grams. The brand’s rate had stood at ₹15,075 per gram on August 24, before easing to the current level.

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Malabar, Kalyan and Joyalukkas rates

Rates at other major jewellery brands, including Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Kalyan Jewellers and Joyalukkas, may differ from Tanishq depending on the city and the jeweller’s daily pricing. Recent published rates have shown 22K branded gold around the ₹15,000-per-gram mark, highlighting how closely the major chains are tracking the broader domestic market. Kalyan’s official rate pages also provide city-specific gold prices, underscoring that buyers should check the rate applicable to their nearest showroom before making a purchase.

Why branded gold rates differ

The price displayed by a jewellery chain is not necessarily the final amount a customer pays. Gold rates depend on purity, international bullion prices, currency movements and local market conditions. The final jewellery bill can also include making charges and GST. Tanishq notes that these factors contribute to the gold rate calculation in India.

What buyers should check

Before buying, customers should compare the 22K rate per gram, making charges, wastage charges, GST and buyback/exchange policies. Since rates can change during the day or vary by location, checking the jeweller’s official rate immediately before purchase is advisable.

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Branded Gold Rates Today, 26 Aug: Fresh Rise In Prices; Check Check Tanishq, Malabar, Kalyan & Joyalukkas Rates
Tags: 18K gold rate per gram India22K gold rate per gram IndiaBranded Gold Rates TodayGold rate today August 26 2026Tanishq gold rate today

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Branded Gold Rates Today, 26 Aug: Fresh Rise In Prices; Check Check Tanishq, Malabar, Kalyan & Joyalukkas Rates

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Branded Gold Rates Today, 26 Aug: Fresh Rise In Prices; Check Check Tanishq, Malabar, Kalyan & Joyalukkas Rates
Branded Gold Rates Today, 26 Aug: Fresh Rise In Prices; Check Check Tanishq, Malabar, Kalyan & Joyalukkas Rates
Branded Gold Rates Today, 26 Aug: Fresh Rise In Prices; Check Check Tanishq, Malabar, Kalyan & Joyalukkas Rates
Branded Gold Rates Today, 26 Aug: Fresh Rise In Prices; Check Check Tanishq, Malabar, Kalyan & Joyalukkas Rates

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