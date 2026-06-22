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Home > Business News > British Pound Slips To 1.32 Against Dollar Amid UK Political Uncertainty; GBP Falls 1.65% in Five Days as PM Starmer Resigns

British Pound Slips To 1.32 Against Dollar Amid UK Political Uncertainty; GBP Falls 1.65% in Five Days as PM Starmer Resigns

British Pound slips to 1.32 against US dollar amid UK political uncertainty following PM Keir Starmer’s resignation, with GBP down 1.65% in five days as dollar strength and political turmoil pressure the currency.

British Pound Slips (Pic: Reuters)
British Pound Slips (Pic: Reuters)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Edited By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Mon 2026-06-22 15:52 IST

Bitish Pound Sterling Under Pressure Amid UK Political Uncertainty: The British Pound remained under pressure against the US dollar on Monday amid political uncertainty in the United Kingdom following Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s resignation announcement. In the opening session of the UK forex market, the pound sterling weakened to 1.32 against the US dollar at the time of filing this report. The UK currency has weakened by more than 1.65 per cent against the dollar over the last five days amid ongoing political uncertainty and a stronger US dollar.

Expert View: Dollar Strength and Political Risk Weigh on Currency

Currency expert K N Dey told ANI that the weakness in the pound was being driven by both global currency movements and developments in the UK political landscape.

“First of all, the dollar index is above 101. In fact, the dollar index went up last week, which has made the other currencies to come down. So sterling also has come down. And second thing is that there is a political uncertainty in UK. That is also adding a little bit of negativity on the sterling. So sterling is rather down more than the required,” Dey said.

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He added that the pound could continue to remain under pressure until clarity emerges on the political situation in the country.

“And going forward, until and unless this political uncertainty in UK gets settled, the sterling will have pressures going ahead,” he said.

UK Political Turmoil Adds To Market Concerns

The pressure on Starmer had intensified in recent weeks and escalated sharply after Labour Party rival Andy Burnham won a parliamentary seat on Friday, a development that could enable him to mount a formal leadership challenge. Despite leading the Labour Party to a landslide victory in the 2024 general election, Starmer has reportedly faced growing internal dissent following controversies and policy reversals, which critics say have affected public confidence in his government.

According to reports, more than 100 Labour MPs, around a quarter of the party’s parliamentary strength, have publicly called on him either to resign or provide a clear timeline for his departure.

Global Reactions and Market Outlook

The political developments have added to uncertainty in financial markets, with investors closely watching the leadership situation in the UK. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Sunday claimed that Starmer’s step down from office is due to what he described as failures in immigration and energy policy.

“Keir Starmer will resign as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom,” Trump stated on his social media platform, Truth Social.

“He failed badly on two very important subjects – IMMIGRATION AND ENERGY (OPEN NORTH SEA OIL!). I wish him well!” Trump remarked.

Market participants are expected to continue monitoring political developments in the UK, as analysts believe prolonged uncertainty could keep pressure on the pound in the near term.

Disclaimer: This article is taken from agency feed ANI. The NewsX editorial team has just edited and arraged  for clarity of reader.

Also Read: GRSE Share Price: 5% Rise, Navratna Upgrade Growth Potential, Expansion…

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British Pound Slips To 1.32 Against Dollar Amid UK Political Uncertainty; GBP Falls 1.65% in Five Days as PM Starmer Resigns
Tags: british poundcurrency market updatecurrency trading newsdollar indexdollar vs poundfinancial news todayforex newsgbp outlookgbp usdglobal forex marketinternational currency newsKeir Starmer resignationmarket update forexpound fallspound sterling forecastpound sterling todayuk economy newsuk political crisisuk political uncertainty impactusd strength

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British Pound Slips To 1.32 Against Dollar Amid UK Political Uncertainty; GBP Falls 1.65% in Five Days as PM Starmer Resigns

British Pound Slips To 1.32 Against Dollar Amid UK Political Uncertainty; GBP Falls 1.65% in Five Days as PM Starmer Resigns

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British Pound Slips To 1.32 Against Dollar Amid UK Political Uncertainty; GBP Falls 1.65% in Five Days as PM Starmer Resigns

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British Pound Slips To 1.32 Against Dollar Amid UK Political Uncertainty; GBP Falls 1.65% in Five Days as PM Starmer Resigns
British Pound Slips To 1.32 Against Dollar Amid UK Political Uncertainty; GBP Falls 1.65% in Five Days as PM Starmer Resigns
British Pound Slips To 1.32 Against Dollar Amid UK Political Uncertainty; GBP Falls 1.65% in Five Days as PM Starmer Resigns
British Pound Slips To 1.32 Against Dollar Amid UK Political Uncertainty; GBP Falls 1.65% in Five Days as PM Starmer Resigns

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