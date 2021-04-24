All that shimmers is gold or diamond or maybe Chateauvince Solitaires and jewelry, Either one will be a win-win situation for all. Especially the one with Chateauvince Solitaires and jewelry, given to the fact that it offers the most varied range of amazing collections of solitaires and diamonds that is sure to leave you in awe of these amazing chunks of jewelry. The variety that it has to offer cannot be limited to a certain occasion and time-specific. Just the intricate designs of these amazing jewel pieces make them eternal and timeless.

Talking about the backbone of Chateauvince Solitaires and jewelry, Mr. Amit Jain, a young entrepreneur who aimed to set up this amazing hub of diamonds amidst the most scenic range of Panchkula in Haryana. Mr. Amit started early in his career and decided to forge these dreams. Early on in his career he took some risks, switched businesses. He worked on learning different concepts and aspects of trade and businesses. He juggled different ventures before he found his foot in the jewelry business. It hasn’t been a joyride to establish a business like this, but with his resilience and hard work, Amit made Chateauvince Solitaires and jewelry, quite a name in the jewelry industry.

I believe it is also his real curiosity that made him explore different styles and arenas in different kinds of jewelry and solitaires. From, exploring different jewelry designs from different parts and cities of India to revamping the old designs by creating new remixes and cocktail designs of the modern and ethnic twists is the style quotient of Chateauvince. The presence of ottoman and pieces in the collection of Chateauvince is the testimony of the varied range of shimmers that the brand possesses. The vast range of jewelry that Chateauvince has to offer is merely the result of this curiosity and zealous exploration spirit of Mr. Amit Jain.

With Chateauvince, Amit has also explored new platforms of customer engagement and long-lasting relationships with the customers. The focus is to create a very reliable and pragmatic jewelry piece that the customers can sustain for a long. This helps the customer to stay engaged with the brand for any future requirement of jewelry. Not only that, most of the time the jewelry is customized according to the customer requirement. Customers can also ask for a jewelry remake of their old jewelry chunks and can also get the jewelry mended in case of breakage or any damage. Chateauvince does surely believes in building trust and building long-lasting reliable bonds with the customers.

Titling all the above factors of Chateauvince’s success is Mr. Amit’s passion for jewelry, his hunger to explore more, and invest more in broadening the horizons of the jewelry business that makes his brand stand out from others. The customer relativity, an arena of panache styles and a broader approach to the fashion and jewelry world has acted as the fuel in the building of Mr. Amits’s Chateauvince Solitaires and jewelry.