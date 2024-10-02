BSE Brokers’ Forum Names Anup Gupta As chairman

Home
Wednesday, October 2, 2024
The Bombay Stock Exchange Brokers’ Forum (BBF) announced on Wednesday the appointment of Anup Gupta as its new chairman, succeeding Kishor Kansagra. This change took effect on September 30, according to a statement from the Forum.

Gupta, who serves as a director at Sykes & Ray Equities (I) Ltd, brings a wealth of financial expertise to the role, including experience in mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, and derivatives.

The BBF represents more than 650 securities broking firms in India and plays an active role in shaping regulatory policy. Additionally, it engages with international financial organizations and prioritizes professional development and investor education.

