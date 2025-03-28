BSE Share Climbs 14% Ahead of Crucial Bonus Share Announcement- What Fueled the Rally?
However, despite the recent gains, the stock has corrected by 17.89% over the past three months. On a positive note, it remains up by 16.59% over the last six months.
BSE Share Price: The Indian share market is a volatile playground where market dynamics determine stock prices. Today, BSE Ltd.’s share price surged by 14%. The stock opened in the green at Rs 5,000 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), compared to the previous close of Rs 4,684.35. As the day progressed, the stock gained further, reaching an intraday high of Rs 5,348.35—a 14.17% increase from the previous close. By the last check, the scrip remained strong, trading at Rs 5,303, sustaining its bullish momentum. Investors attribute the rally to positive market sentiment and expectations of a bonus share announcement.
Reason Behind The Rally Of BSE Share
The rally in BSE Ltd.’s share price follows an update from the stock exchange regarding a potential bonus share issue. The exchange informed the NSE that BSE Ltd.’s board of directors will meet on Sunday, March 30, 2025, to consider and approve the proposal for the bonus. This announcement has fueled investor optimism, contributing to the stock’s surge as market participants eagerly anticipate the outcome of the board meeting and its impact on the company’s future prospects.
“This is in continuation to the stock exchange intimation made by the company on March 26, 2025, thereby informing that a meeting of the board of directors is scheduled to be held on Sunday, March 30, 2025, to inter alia, consider and approve the proposal for issue of bonus shares, subject to requisite approvals,” BSE informed NSE.
BSE Ltd. Stock Performance Highlights:
The stock is trading above its 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages.
52-week high: Rs 6,133.40 (reached on January 20, 2025).
52-week low: Rs 2,115 (hit on July 23, 2024).
Market capitalization: Rs 72,005 crore.
History Of The BSE Share Price
The shares of BSE Ltd. have surged by more than 100% over the past year. In the last week alone, the stock rose by 7.91%. The stock, listed on the National Stock Exchange, has seen significant volatility, but its overall performance in the past year reflects strong growth, highlighting investor confidence in the company's future prospects.
BSE Dividend History:
BSE has announced a dividend of Rs 15 per share with a face value of Rs 2 for the financial year 2024-25.
Prior to this, the company declared a dividend of Rs 12 per share.
Market Performance:
Benchmark indices declined in early trade on Friday, reflecting weak global market trends amid uncertainties over Trump tariffs.
The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex dropped by 144.66 points, reaching 77,461.77 in early trade.
The NSE Nifty fell by 38.7 points, settling at 23,553.25.