Friday, March 28, 2025
BSE Share Climbs 14% Ahead of Crucial Bonus Share Announcement- What Fueled the Rally?

However, despite the recent gains, the stock has corrected by 17.89% over the past three months. On a positive note, it remains up by 16.59% over the last six months.

BSE Share Price: The Indian share market is a volatile playground where market dynamics determine stock prices. Today, BSE Ltd.’s share price surged by 14%. The stock opened in the green at Rs 5,000 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), compared to the previous close of Rs 4,684.35. As the day progressed, the stock gained further, reaching an intraday high of Rs 5,348.35—a 14.17% increase from the previous close. By the last check, the scrip remained strong, trading at Rs 5,303, sustaining its bullish momentum. Investors attribute the rally to positive market sentiment and expectations of a bonus share announcement.

Reason Behind The Rally Of BSE Share

The rally in BSE Ltd.’s share price follows an update from the stock exchange regarding a potential bonus share issue. The exchange informed the NSE that BSE Ltd.’s board of directors will meet on Sunday, March 30, 2025, to consider and approve the proposal for the bonus. This announcement has fueled investor optimism, contributing to the stock’s surge as market participants eagerly anticipate the outcome of the board meeting and its impact on the company’s future prospects.

“This is in continuation to the stock exchange intimation made by the company on March 26, 2025, thereby informing that a meeting of the board of directors is scheduled to be held on Sunday, March 30, 2025, to inter alia, consider and approve the proposal for issue of bonus shares, subject to requisite approvals,” BSE informed NSE.

