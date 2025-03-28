BSE Share Climbs 14% Ahead of Crucial Bonus Share Announcement- What Fueled the Rally?

BSE Ltd. Stock Performance Highlights:

The stock is trading above its 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages.

52-week high: Rs 6,133.40 (reached on January 20, 2025).

52-week low: Rs 2,115 (hit on July 23, 2024).

Market capitalization: Rs 72,005 crore.

History Of The BSE Share Price

The shares of BSE Ltd. have surged by more than 100% over the past year. In the last week alone, the stock rose by 7.91%. However, despite the recent gains, the stock has corrected by 17.89% over the past three months. On a positive note, it remains up by 16.59% over the last six months. The stock, listed on the National Stock Exchange, has seen significant volatility, but its overall performance in the past year reflects strong growth, highlighting investor confidence in the company’s future prospects.

BSE Dividend History:

BSE has announced a dividend of Rs 15 per share with a face value of Rs 2 for the financial year 2024-25. Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Prior to this, the company declared a dividend of Rs 12 per share.

Market Performance:

Benchmark indices declined in early trade on Friday, reflecting weak global market trends amid uncertainties over Trump tariffs.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex dropped by 144.66 points, reaching 77,461.77 in early trade.

The NSE Nifty fell by 38.7 points, settling at 23,553.25.

Also Read: