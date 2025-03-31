BSE Surprises Investors With Free Bonus Shares – Here’s Who Qualifies!

Following the surge in the stock price, a proposal from SEBI came into the spotlight to standardize expiry days for equity derivatives across stock exchanges. This surge pushed the stock above its 200-day moving average.

The Bombay Stock Exchange has made a major announcement, giving away free shares to its shareholders. BSE Limited, on Sunday, announced a 2:1 bonus share issue. This means that shareholders will receive two free shares for every one share they already hold.

The board approved the decision during a meeting, but the exact date for the issuance of these bonus shares remains uncertain. The company will announce the date at a later time. This marks the second time since BSE’s 2017 listing that the exchange has decided to issue bonus shares, and the second time since its 2022 listing. The move reflects BSE’s continued efforts to reward its loyal shareholders and maintain investor confidence. The announcement has sparked excitement among investors, as bonus shares are often seen as a positive indicator of a company’s growth and profitability. Stay tuned for further details on the exact date of the bonus issue.

Who Are Eligible For BSE Bonus Share?

This move is part of the company’s plan to reward its loyal investors. Only investors who hold shares of the company before the ex-date will be eligible for the bonus shares. The company sets the ex-date as the cutoff date, after which shareholders will no longer be entitled to receive the bonus issue. It will announce the exact ex-date and further details once the company finalizes the process.

According to the filing, the company will issue the bonus shares from the Capital Redemption Reserves and General Reserve available on December 31, 2024

BSE Bonus Share’s History

BSE has a strong history of rewarding its shareholders. Since going public, it has paid over Rs 170 per share in dividends. The company has also conducted two share buybacks—one in 2019 and another in 2023—rewarding investors by repurchasing shares at a premium.

On Friday, BSE Limited shares surged 16.09%, closing at Rs 5,438. This shows strong market activity and investor confidence. However, the stock has remained largely flat in 2025, with little change so far this year.

SEBI On The Decision

Following the surge in the stock price, a proposal from SEBI came into the spotlight to standardize expiry days for equity derivatives across stock exchanges. This surge pushed the stock above its 200-day moving average. SEBI has recommended that all exchanges select either Tuesday or Thursday as the expiry day for derivatives contracts. The move is expected to bring predictability for traders, reduce concentration risk, and improve market stability. Also Read: Stock Market Today: Will BSE And NSE Remain Open Or Closed on March 31? Check Here