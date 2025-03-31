BSE Surprises Investors With Free Bonus Shares – Here’s Who Qualifies!

The Bombay Stock Exchange has made a major announcement, giving away free shares to its shareholders. BSE Limited, on Sunday, announced a 2:1 bonus share issue. This means that shareholders will receive two free shares for every one share they already hold.
Who Are Eligible For BSE Bonus Share?
This move is part of the company’s plan to reward its loyal investors. Only investors who hold shares of the company before the ex-date will be eligible for the bonus shares. The company sets the ex-date as the cutoff date, after which shareholders will no longer be entitled to receive the bonus issue. It will announce the exact ex-date and further details once the company finalizes the process.
According to the filing, the company will issue the bonus shares from the Capital Redemption Reserves and General Reserve available on December 31, 2024
BSE Bonus Share’s History
BSE has a strong history of rewarding its shareholders. Since going public, it has paid over Rs 170 per share in dividends. The company has also conducted two share buybacks—one in 2019 and another in 2023—rewarding investors by repurchasing shares at a premium.
On Friday, BSE Limited shares surged 16.09%, closing at Rs 5,438. This shows strong market activity and investor confidence. However, the stock has remained largely flat in 2025, with little change so far this year.
This helped BSE Limited shares jump a 16.09 per cent hike on Friday, closing at Rs 5,438. Anyway, the stock has remained largely flat in 2025 so far.