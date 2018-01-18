Union Budget 2018-19 will be presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on February 1. It is expected to be a populist budget considering the election in 4 states this year and next year's general election, The FM had earlier emphasised that the budget will focus on agriculture sector.

The wait for the Union Budget 2018-19 will end on February 1 when Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present NDA government’s last full-fledged budget before Lok Sabha polls 2019. Before that, the first phase of the budget session of Parliament will take place from January 29 to February 9. The second phase will be conducted between March 5 and April 6. This will be the first budget since tax reform of Goods and Services Tax was implemented by the central govt on July 5. The move has been on the receiving end of a lot of criticism and has been blamed for an economic slowdown. Now, it would be interesting to see what surprises he has in store for the country in this year’s budget.

The Finance Minister had earlier said that agriculture sector will be the top priority of govt in next budget. “Ensuring the benefits reach the agri-sector and growth is visible, this is among the priority areas for us,” he had said. He had added that the govt is fully determined to ensure the welfare of farmers and is taking steps to ensure they proper price for their produce and do not have to suffer because of falling prices. The budget is likely to be appealing to masses considering polls in four states as well as the general election in 2019.

Earlier in the day, the GST council decided to slash prices on 29 items and 54 services. The changes will come into effect from January 25. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has said that the Council also considered simplification of return filing process during its 25th meeting. “Discussed the simplification of return filing process in the meeting, Nandan Nilekani gave a detailed presentation on simplifying return filing process,” the Finance Minister told media persons after the meeting. The new tax regime was introduced last year on July 1.