Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for 2018-19 in Parliament on Thursday. He started his speech by praising various initiatives taken by the NDA government for the welfare of people. He announced comprehensive healthcare schemes with maternal and child services, free essential drugs and diagnostics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed FM for presenting an all-friendly Budget with the main focus on agriculture, health and small businesses.

“This budget is farmer-friendly, common citizen-friendly, business environment-friendly and development-friendly,” Modi said in his first reaction after Jaitley presented the Budget in the Lok Sabha. “Along with ease of doing business, there is also a focus on ease of living.” However, the budget wasn’t very well received by the financial markets in India. Social media was flooded with reactions from prominent political personalities. While BJP leaders seemed to be hailing the Budget and calling it a ‘Pro-Poor’ Budget, opposition decided to stay on the other side and bashed the Finance Ministry’s decision under PM’s leadership.

Here are some Twitter reactions: