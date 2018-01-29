Ram Nath Kovind said with a sensitive approach towards providing housing with the availability of water-electricity-toilet facility to all, the NDA government is aiming to provide a house to every poor and homeless household by the year 2022. He said under the 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Urban’, interest subvention of 6 percent is being provided to the poor. In addition, for the first time, two new schemes have been launched keeping the middle class in mind.

President Kovind said NDA government was keen on providing housing facility to those who are poor and do not have a shelter of their own

The Budget Session 2018 began on Monday morning with President Ram Nath Kovind’s maiden address to both the houses of Parliament. In his address to a joint sitting of Parliament on the first day of Budget Session, the President said over 93 lakh houses were constructed by the government in the last three-and-a-half years. Speaking about the Centre’s target of providing housing to poor and homeless person by 2022, President Kovind said NDA government was keen on providing housing facility to those who are poor.

“With a sensitive approach towards providing housing with the availability of water-electricity-toilet facility to all, my government is aiming to provide a house to every poor and homeless household by the year 2022,” he said. Providing shelter to homeless people was one of the poll promises of BJP during the election manifesto in 2014 and by introducing Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Housing for all), more than 93 lakh houses have been constructed by the Government in rural and urban areas.

The ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban)’ was implemented by housing and urban affairs ministry to provide houses to all poor in urban areas by 2022, while rural development ministry was running ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin)’ scheme for rural areas. Ram Nath Kovind said under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Urban’, interest subvention of 6 percent is being provided to the poor. In addition, for the first time, two new schemes have been launched keeping the middle class in mind.

Ahead of the commencement of Budget Session 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that this budget would fulfill the expectations of common people and would take India’s growth story forward.