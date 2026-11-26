New Delhi [India], November 26: India’s drone industry is often discussed through the platforms that are easiest to see: surveillance drones, agricultural systems, logistics applications, mapping solutions and defence platforms. But beneath every one of those systems lies another layer that determines how reliably it flies, communicates and responds: the avionics and electronic architecture that power the machine.

For the founder of Zerodrag Technologies Private Limited, that less-visible layer became the starting point of an entrepreneurial journey.

With several years of experience in the UAV domain, he began to notice a recurring dependence within India’s growing drone ecosystem. While the country was developing more drone platforms and use cases, many critical avionics and electronic subsystems continued to be imported. That gap, in his view, represented not only a supply-chain issue but a larger strategic question: could India build the core electronics required to support its own drone industry?

That question eventually became Zerodrag.

From an Industry Gap to a Deep-Tech Venture

The company was founded around a clear objective: to build reliable, indigenous and globally competitive UAV avionics and drone hardware from India.

That ambition is more complex than it sounds.

Hardware businesses operate differently from software companies. A software product can often be updated continuously after launch. Hardware must pass through design validation, prototyping, component sourcing, testing, manufacturing and performance checks before it reaches the customer. Each stage introduces cost, technical risk and execution challenges.

For Zerodrag’s founder, entrepreneurship therefore meant moving beyond the idea of developing a product. It meant building the capability to manufacture technology consistently.

The company’s journey has progressed from product development and prototyping towards commercial manufacturing, with its systems being positioned for organisations across the drone, defence, aerospace and commercial sectors.

Building the Electronics Behind the Drone

Zerodrag is developing products across multiple parts of the drone electronics stack, including flight controllers, electronic speed controllers, receivers, GNSS systems and other avionics subsystems. Its systems are designed to support platforms using Betaflight, iNav and ArduPilot.

The significance of that approach lies in breadth.

Rather than building one isolated component, the company is attempting to establish itself across several layers of the UAV electronics ecosystem. For customers, that can create more options for integrating domestically manufactured electronics without building an entire platform around a single proprietary system.

For the founder, however, the larger goal appears to be more fundamental: to ensure that India’s drone ecosystem is not limited to assembling imported technologies.

Manufacturing as the Real Test

One of Zerodrag’s key milestones has been developing the capability to manufacture these systems in India rather than simply import finished products.

This is where the founder’s journey becomes especially relevant to India’s deep-tech conversation.

Import substitution is often discussed as a policy ambition. For entrepreneurs, it is an operational challenge. Local manufacturing requires reliable components, testing processes, quality standards, production discipline and the ability to fulfil larger orders consistently.

Zerodrag has expanded its manufacturing capabilities to address larger B2B requirements, moving beyond small-scale product development towards applications where operational reliability matters more than novelty.

The test is no longer whether a prototype works. The test is whether the product performs repeatedly in demanding environments.

Defence, Commercial Drones and the Need for Adaptability

The company is positioning its systems for use across defence and security, commercial drones, agriculture, logistics and drone entertainment.

These are very different operating environments.

A defence system may prioritise secure communication and mission reliability. Agricultural applications may demand dependable performance across large areas. Logistics systems may focus on endurance and efficiency, while drone entertainment depends heavily on synchronisation and consistent control.

That diversity places pressure on the underlying hardware to be adaptable.

For Zerodrag’s founder, the challenge is therefore not simply to build electronics that work, but to build systems capable of serving different applications without compromising reliability.

From Import Substitution to Global Ambition

The founder’s long-term vision extends beyond the Indian market.

Zerodrag wants to become a globally recognised Indian company in UAV avionics and a trusted alternative to imported drone electronics.

That ambition reflects a broader shift in Indian deep-tech entrepreneurship.

The conversation is gradually moving from “Can India manufacture this locally?” to “Can an Indian company compete internationally on technology, reliability and value?”

For Zerodrag, the next phase is expected to focus on strengthening R&D, manufacturing scale and advanced communication technologies, while developing systems suitable for demanding commercial and defence environments.

Secure communication, in particular, could become increasingly important as drones move into more sensitive and complex applications.

Building Beyond the Drone

What makes the founder’s journey notable is that the ambition is not limited to launching another drone company.

At the centre of Zerodrag’s story is a larger belief: India should not only use drone technology; it should build the critical technologies that power it.

That distinction matters.

The next phase of India’s drone industry will not be defined only by the number of platforms launched or applications demonstrated. It will also depend on whether domestic companies can build the electronics, control systems and intellectual property that sit underneath those platforms.

Zerodrag is attempting to position itself within that deeper layer of the ecosystem.

For its founder, the entrepreneurial journey is ultimately about technological ownership.

The opportunity ahead is to prove that a company built in India can design, manufacture and scale critical UAV avionics for both domestic and global markets.

If that ambition succeeds, Zerodrag’s story may become less about one company and more about a larger transition in Indian deep tech: from using advanced technology to owning the systems that make it possible.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)