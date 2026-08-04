Burger King Operator Restaurant Brands Asia Share Soars 20%: What Triggered Massive Buying?

Shares of Restaurant Brands Asia (RBA), the operator of Burger King in India and Indonesia, surged nearly 20 per cent on Tuesday after the company reported a strong June quarter. The rally came as investors cheered robust growth in its India business, improving profitability and an upbeat management outlook. The stock rose as much as 19.3 per cent to ₹84.41 during the day. It has now gained more than 26 per cent in the past week and is up nearly 33 per cent so far in 2026.

Strong demand powers growth

The most important factor behind this positive surprise is the better-than-expected operating performance delivered by RBA in India. As per the Motilal Oswal report, Indian revenue for the quarter rose 24 per cent year-on-year, which exceeded the estimates of the brokerage. The more important thing here is the 12.6 per cent SSSG, which is the best performance for the company in the past 15 quarters.

The best thing about the growth is the fact that it has been fuelled by increased customer visits and not by increased prices. The management reported that more customers had visited the Burger King restaurants in the quarter.

The company also continued to expand its footprint. It added nine stores during the quarter, taking its total store count in India to 590. Looking ahead, management plans to open around 80 new stores during FY27, reflecting confidence in the brand’s growth prospects.

Margins hit record highs

There was also a marked improvement in profitability during the June quarter. The gross margin in India increased by 310 basis points to reach 70.8%. This improvement was attributed to better product mix and menu optimization.

In terms of profitability, there was a significant improvement in all the parameters. Restaurant operating margin in India (pre-Ind AS) increased to 13.2% as compared to 9.7% recorded in the previous year. Pre-Ind AS EBITDA improved by 134% to ₹52.7 crore as compared to last year. The EBITDA margin stood at 7.7%, which is a record level.

The company reported that the positive demand trend had been maintained until July and provided the company with an excellent start to the second quarter. The management pointed out that the company saw a strong reaction to new product launches by consumers, such as Peri Burgers and Korean Burgers.

According to the company, the QSR industry as a whole has started showing signs of recovery after a few quarters of soft demand. Among the listed peers of the company, Restaurant Brands Asia has reported one of the best same-store sales growth figures for the quarter, meaning that Burger King is benefitting from the demand recovery better than many of its peers.

Brokerages remain optimistic

While India once again stood out, Indonesia remained a story of two halves. Revenue from the market fell by 4 per cent compared to the same period last year. But the company managed to improve profitability amid the rationalization process. Management claims that the company has almost finished the rationalization of stores in Indonesia and now aims to boost profitability instead of growing at any cost.

Brokers have become increasingly confident after the results. Motilal Oswal has reaffirmed its ‘Buy’ rating and increased its EBITDA forecasts for FY27 and FY28 due to better-than-expected margin performance. The firm still maintains a target price of ₹125, which means a possible upside of approximately 48 per cent from current levels. Prabhudas Lilladher also remains positive about the stock with an ‘Accumulate’ rating and a target price of ₹93.

While there is certainly reason for optimism, some risks should not be overlooked. Maintaining strong double-digit same-store sales growth, as well as growing the store base and boosting the performance in Indonesia, will be among the important items on the watch list over the next few quarters.

In any event, for the time being at least, the investor community is clearly convinced that Restaurant Brands Asia is on the right track. Positive trends in terms of traffic, profitability, and industry conditions support this belief.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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