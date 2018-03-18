A study conducted by Gandhinagar-based Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India has suggested that business discontinuation rate in India is among highest in the world at 26.4%. The report added that only 11% adult population in India engaged in early-stage entrepreneurial activities. The survey was conducted among 3,400 respondents aged between 18 and 64 years to assess the level of entrepreneurial activity in the country.

A recent report on the situation of business in India has raised many eyebrows over the ground impact of government’s Start-up India initiative. The Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) India Report 2016-17 has said that only 5% of country’s people manage to establish their own business, which is among the lowest rates in the world. The report added that only 11% adult population in India engaged in early-stage entrepreneurial activities. The business discontinuation in India is among the highest in the world at 26.4%, says report. The survey by Gandhinagar-based Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDI) was conducted among 3,400 respondents aged between 18 and 64 years to assess the level of entrepreneurial activity in the country.

The report added that just 4% of the total population accounts for nascent entrepreneurs, who are actively engaged in setting up a business they will own and co-own. Ony 7 % are the entrepreneurs who are owner-managers of business which are running for less than 3.5 years. Among the BRICS economies, Brazil has performed well in this survey. The South-American country has the highest rate of established business at 7% and South Africa has the lowest at 3%. Even China has the higher rate of 8%, while it is 5% in both Russia and India, says report.

On total early-stage entrepreneurship (TEA), the report says the early stage organisations are expected to hire 1-5 employees over the next 5 years and only 5% plan to hire more than 5 employees. Administration hurdles lead to business discontinuation in 1.3% of cases. 7% of businesses fail due to the finacial crisis, 6.5% due to the finacial crisis, 16.9% because of the business turning unprofitable and 58.4 % due to the other reasons.

The statistics available on the Startup India official website says that about 99 startups have been funded since the start of this initiative.The official report says that about 8182 startups have got recognition till yet.

