Buy Now, Pay Later: How Small EMIs Are Changing the Way Young Indians Spend

A smartphone, a fashion purchase, or a gadget worth thousands of rupees no longer always requires full payment upfront. With Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services, consumers can split their purchases into smaller instalments and pay overtime. For many young buyers, especially Gen Z and millennials, BNPL has become an easy way to manage payments. But behind the convenience lies an important personal finance question: are small instalments encouraging people to spend more than they can afford?

Why BNPL became popular

Services like BNPL became popular since they made credit seem easy and available.

As opposed to traditional credit cards, many BNPL products allow consumers to be approved instantly when making purchases.

Moreover, customers are able to buy goods or services without having to pay their full price right away.

For example, such an opportunity is particularly appealing to younger people who do not have a long credit score or even credit card at all.

BNPL became very popular among many goods or services.

The psychology behind small payments

One reason BNPL works so well is the way people think about money.

A purchase worth ₹12,000 may feel expensive when paid at once. But dividing it into four payments of ₹3,000 can make the same purchase appear more affordable.

This reduces the immediate feeling of spending.

However, the problem starts when consumers use multiple BNPL plans at the same time. A small payment for a gadget, another for shopping, and another for daily expenses can together create a large monthly repayment burden.

The smaller instalments may hide the actual amount being borrowed.

BNPL is credit, not free money

Many users see BNPL as a payment convenience. But it is essentially a form of credit.

If a BNPL product is structured as digital lending, it comes under the Reserve Bank of India’s digital lending framework. RBI requires lenders to provide important information such as the Key Fact Statement (KFS), Annual Percentage Rate (APR), fees and other charges before borrowers accept a loan.

Consumers should check who the actual lender is and understand the repayment terms before choosing a pay-later option.

Can BNPL affect your credit score?

BNPL payment may have an effect on your credit score history based on the fact whether the loaning company reports the transaction details as well as how you pay back the money to the credit agencies. Prompt repayments can work towards building a good credit history.

It is important because if your credit history is bad, you might not be able to secure a loan in the future for major purposes like buying property or vehicles.

The late-fee trap

It is important to understand that the greatest danger from BNPL is not always an individual purchase. There is a tendency to develop several small debts.

Late payments result in extra fees, which depend on the service and its plans. Besides, users may encounter problems if they forget about several repayment terms.

It is necessary for an individual who receives the same salary per month to take into account all instalments and not treat each purchase separately.

Use BNPL carefully

BNPL is not necessarily a bad financial tool. For disciplined users, it can provide flexibility and help manage planned expenses.

The problem begins when consumers treat it as extra income.

Before choosing BNPL, users should ask one simple question: “Would I buy this product if I had to pay the full amount today?”

If the answer is no, splitting the payment may only delay the financial pressure.

Small instalments may make spending easier, but responsible borrowing remains the key to maintaining financial health.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)



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