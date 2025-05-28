Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • Cabinet Approves Continuation Of Interest Subvention Scheme For Farmers In 2025-26

Cabinet Approves Continuation Of Interest Subvention Scheme For Farmers In 2025-26

According to government data, institutional credit disbursement through Kisan Credit Cards for farmers rose from ₹4.26 lakh crore in 2014 to ₹10.05 lakh crore by December 2024. Overall agricultural credit flow increased significantly from ₹7.3 lakh crore in 2013-14 to ₹25.49 lakh crore in 2023-24.

Cabinet Approves Continuation Of Interest Subvention Scheme For Farmers In 2025-26

Cabinet Approves Continuation Of Interest Subvention Scheme For Farmers In 2025-26


The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the continuation of the interest subvention component under the Modified Interest Subvention Scheme (MISS) for the financial year 2025-26. The Cabinet also cleared the required funding arrangements. The scheme, a Central Sector initiative, aims to ensure affordable short-term credit for farmers through the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) platform. Under the scheme, farmers receive short-term agricultural loans of up to ₹3 lakh at a subsidised interest rate of 7%, with lending institutions getting an interest subvention of 1.5% from the government.

Prompt Repayment Incentive Keeps Effective Rate At 4%

Farmers who repay their loans promptly receive an additional incentive of up to 3% as a Prompt Repayment Incentive (PRI), effectively lowering their interest rate to just 4% per annum. This provision supports timely repayments and strengthens credit discipline among borrowers. The scheme also offers benefits to farmers taking loans specifically for animal husbandry and fisheries, with interest benefits applicable for loans up to ₹2 lakh. The Cabinet did not propose any changes to the existing structure or operational components of the scheme for the upcoming fiscal year.

Over 7.75 Crore KCC Accounts To Continue Receiving Benefits

“There are more than 7.75 crores of KCC accounts in the country. The continuation of this support is critical to sustaining the flow of institutional credit to agriculture, which is vital for enhancing productivity and ensuring financial inclusion for small and marginal farmers,” the government said in an official statement. The scheme continues to be a vital tool in expanding institutional credit coverage and improving agricultural output by making credit accessible and affordable for millions of farmers across India.

According to government data, institutional credit disbursement through Kisan Credit Cards rose from ₹4.26 lakh crore in 2014 to ₹10.05 lakh crore by December 2024. Overall agricultural credit flow increased significantly from ₹7.3 lakh crore in 2013-14 to ₹25.49 lakh crore in 2023-24. “The Cabinet’s decision reinforces the Government’s unwavering commitment to doubling farmers’ income, strengthening the rural credit ecosystem, and boosting agricultural growth through timely and affordable credit access,” the statement added.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Indian Government Keeps An Eye On Pakistan, Says “We’re Watching… Closely”

Filed under

Framer Scheme

newsx

BJP Leader Ashwini Choubey Demands SIT Probe Into 1975 Murder Of Former Union Minister Lalit...
Cannes 2025: Nine-Minute

Cannes 2025: Nine-Minute Ovation and Counting, ‘Homebound’ Puts India On Cannes Map With Madhya Pradesh...
Government Approves Highe

Government Approves Higher MSP For Kharif Crops To Support Farmers
newsx

How Jitesh Sharma Took Revenge On Digvesh Rathi After ‘Notebook Send Off’; Netizens React With...
lifestyle-woman-going-thr

Maternal Mental Health Declines, Study Reveals Shocking Data For Mothers’ Health In The US
Trump suggested progress

Trump Teases News On Iran Nuclear Talks, Marks 10 Years Since The Birth Of The...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

BJP Leader Ashwini Choubey Demands SIT Probe Into 1975 Murder Of Former Union Minister Lalit Narayan Mishra

BJP Leader Ashwini Choubey Demands SIT Probe Into 1975 Murder Of Former Union Minister Lalit...

Cannes 2025: Nine-Minute Ovation and Counting, ‘Homebound’ Puts India On Cannes Map With Madhya Pradesh In Frame

Cannes 2025: Nine-Minute Ovation and Counting, ‘Homebound’ Puts India On Cannes Map With Madhya Pradesh...

Government Approves Higher MSP For Kharif Crops To Support Farmers

Government Approves Higher MSP For Kharif Crops To Support Farmers

How Jitesh Sharma Took Revenge On Digvesh Rathi After ‘Notebook Send Off’; Netizens React With ‘Men When It Comes to Ego’

How Jitesh Sharma Took Revenge On Digvesh Rathi After ‘Notebook Send Off’; Netizens React With...

Maternal Mental Health Declines, Study Reveals Shocking Data For Mothers’ Health In The US

Maternal Mental Health Declines, Study Reveals Shocking Data For Mothers’ Health In The US

Entertainment

Cannes 2025: Nine-Minute Ovation and Counting, ‘Homebound’ Puts India On Cannes Map With Madhya Pradesh In Frame

Cannes 2025: Nine-Minute Ovation and Counting, ‘Homebound’ Puts India On Cannes Map With Madhya Pradesh

Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life To Dasavatharam: How His Movies Have Been Entangled In Controversies

Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life To Dasavatharam: How His Movies Have Been Entangled In Controversies

How Much Did Rajinikanth Earn For ‘Coolie’? The Staggering Budget Might Surprise You

How Much Did Rajinikanth Earn For ‘Coolie’? The Staggering Budget Might Surprise You

Nara Rohith Reveals He Was Initially Offered Fahadh Faasil’s Role In Pushpa: “They Spoke To Me First”

Nara Rohith Reveals He Was Initially Offered Fahadh Faasil’s Role In Pushpa: “They Spoke To

Watch | Diljit Dosanjh Sips London’s ₹30,000 Coffee, Says It’s Bland but Funny

Watch | Diljit Dosanjh Sips London’s ₹30,000 Coffee, Says It’s Bland but Funny

Lifestyle

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You