Cabinet Approves Continuation Of Interest Subvention Scheme For Farmers In 2025-26

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the continuation of the interest subvention component under the Modified Interest Subvention Scheme (MISS) for the financial year 2025-26. The Cabinet also cleared the required funding arrangements. The scheme, a Central Sector initiative, aims to ensure affordable short-term credit for farmers through the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) platform. Under the scheme, farmers receive short-term agricultural loans of up to ₹3 lakh at a subsidised interest rate of 7%, with lending institutions getting an interest subvention of 1.5% from the government.

Prompt Repayment Incentive Keeps Effective Rate At 4%

Farmers who repay their loans promptly receive an additional incentive of up to 3% as a Prompt Repayment Incentive (PRI), effectively lowering their interest rate to just 4% per annum. This provision supports timely repayments and strengthens credit discipline among borrowers. The scheme also offers benefits to farmers taking loans specifically for animal husbandry and fisheries, with interest benefits applicable for loans up to ₹2 lakh. The Cabinet did not propose any changes to the existing structure or operational components of the scheme for the upcoming fiscal year.

Over 7.75 Crore KCC Accounts To Continue Receiving Benefits

“There are more than 7.75 crores of KCC accounts in the country. The continuation of this support is critical to sustaining the flow of institutional credit to agriculture, which is vital for enhancing productivity and ensuring financial inclusion for small and marginal farmers,” the government said in an official statement. The scheme continues to be a vital tool in expanding institutional credit coverage and improving agricultural output by making credit accessible and affordable for millions of farmers across India.

According to government data, institutional credit disbursement through Kisan Credit Cards rose from ₹4.26 lakh crore in 2014 to ₹10.05 lakh crore by December 2024. Overall agricultural credit flow increased significantly from ₹7.3 lakh crore in 2013-14 to ₹25.49 lakh crore in 2023-24. “The Cabinet’s decision reinforces the Government’s unwavering commitment to doubling farmers’ income, strengthening the rural credit ecosystem, and boosting agricultural growth through timely and affordable credit access,” the statement added.

(With Inputs From ANI)

