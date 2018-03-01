Union Cabinet approved Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill 2018 which is going to be a massive crackdown on the bank defaulters. As per the bill, there is a provision to confiscate the assets of a fugitive. The move has come to avoid the cases like Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi who owe over crore in the fraud cases.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday announced Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill 2018. The bill has been approved by the Union Cabinet and is going to be a massive crackdown on bank defaulters. According to Arun Jaitley, Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill 2018 has been brought to confiscation the assets of an escapee, including Benami assets. The bill also has the provisions to seize the assets of the defaulters those who are outside India. For seizing the assets outside India, co-operation of that country will be needed too, said Finance Minister.

He further added that the Cabinet has also approved the establishment of National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA). As per Jaitley, NFRA will act as an independent regulator for the auditing profession. Jurisdiction of NFRA for investigation of Chartered Accountants & their firms under Section 132 of the Act would extend to listed companies & large unlisted public companies, the thresholds for which shall be provided in the Rules, said Jaitley. The NFRA is one of the key changes that has been done in the Companies Act, 2013.

The government has finally taken some serious steps against the bank defaulters. Following Nirav Modi’s case, who has been accused of involvement in Rs 13,000 crore bank fraud in India, the government has taken the strict action. A few days back, in an immediate effect on the fraud case, the passports of two main accused in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case — Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi have been revoked. On the other hand, Nirav Modi while responding to CBI summons has conveyed that he can’t appear before it as he is busy running his business. The bill is aimed to arrest the offenders and confiscate their assets without even the conviction in the cases. As per reports, the move will allow quicker recovery of dues from the bank defaulters with an help of a special court.

