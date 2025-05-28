Home
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Cabinet Approves Major Road And Rail Projects To Strengthen National Logistics

Alongside the highway project, the Cabinet also approved two multi-tracking railway projects worth ₹3,399 crore. The railway expansion aims to facilitate faster and more efficient transportation for passengers and freight.

Cabinet Approves Major Road And Rail Projects To Strengthen National Logistics

Cabinet Approves Major Road And Rail Projects To Strengthen National Logistics (Pic: PIB)


The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the construction of the 108.134 km long, four-lane Badvel-Nellore Corridor in Andhra Pradesh. The project will cost ₹3,653.10 crore and aims to provide high-speed road connectivity from Badvel in YSR Kadapa district to Krishnapatnam Port in SPSR Nellore district. The corridor will begin at Gopavaram Village on NH-67 and terminate at Krishnapatnam Port Junction on NH-16. The project is designed to enhance infrastructure access to key industrial nodes and reduce travel distance by 33.9 km compared to the existing route.

Officials stated that the Badvel-Nellore Corridor will improve access to industrial nodes across three major industrial corridors in Andhra Pradesh:

  • Kopparthy Node on the Visakhapatnam–Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC)
  • Orvakal Node on the Hyderabad–Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (HBIC)
  • Krishnapatnam Node on the Chennai–Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC)

The road corridor will directly connect these nodes and enhance logistical efficiency. The government expects this project to significantly impact the country’s Logistic Performance Index (LPI) by reducing costs and time associated with goods movement and port access.

Employment And Efficiency Gains From The Corridor

The Cabinet release stated that the new corridor will reduce the travel time to Krishnapatnam Port by one hour. In addition to time savings, the project is expected to create 20 lakh man-days of direct employment and 23 lakh man-days of indirect employment. These developments will support the local economy, create infrastructure jobs, and contribute to long-term regional development. The project aligns with the government’s infrastructure push to improve last-mile port connectivity and enhance India’s export competitiveness.

Cabinet Also Clears ₹3,399 Crore Railway Multi-Tracking Projects

Alongside the highway project, the Cabinet also approved two multi-tracking railway projects worth ₹3,399 crore. The railway expansion aims to facilitate faster and more efficient transportation for passengers and freight. According to the Cabinet, the initiative will reduce logistics costs, decrease oil imports, and contribute to lower CO₂ emissions. These improvements will streamline national supply chains and support sustainable, low-carbon economic growth by 2029–30.

(With Inputs From ANI)

