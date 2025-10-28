Cabinet Approves Terms Of Reference Of 8th Pay Commission: How Much Will Salaries Of Central Govt Employees Rise?

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday approved the terms of reference for the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC), which will review salaries, pensions, and service conditions of central government employees and pensioners.

Scope Of The 8th Pay Commission

The 8th CPC will cover nearly 50 lakh central government employees, including Defence Services Personnel, and around 69 lakh pensioners. The Commission has been tasked with reviewing pay structures, allowances, benefits, and retirement schemes to ensure alignment with current economic conditions.

The Commission will function as a temporary body and is expected to submit its recommendations within 18 months from the date of its constitution. It will comprise one chairperson, one part-time member, and one member-secretary.

The body may also submit interim reports on specific issues if needed before finalising its recommendations.

Key Considerations For Recommendations

The Cabinet outlined several factors that the Commission must consider while making its recommendations:

Economic conditions and fiscal prudence: Ensuring recommendations do not strain the national economy.

Development and welfare needs: Adequate resources must be available for government spending on developmental projects and social welfare schemes.

Pension obligations: Evaluating the unfunded cost of non-contributory pension schemes.

Impact on state finances: State governments often adopt central pay commission recommendations with modifications.

Comparison with other sectors: Reviewing the existing emoluments, benefits, and working conditions in Central Public Sector Undertakings and the private sector.

About The Central Pay Commissions

Central Pay Commissions are periodically constituted to examine issues related to salaries, retirement benefits, and service conditions of central government employees.

Traditionally, the recommendations of these commissions are implemented roughly once every 10 years.

The 8th Central Pay Commission, announced in January 2025, is expected to take effect from January 1, 2026, based on historical trends.

Its recommendations will influence pay scales, allowances, and benefits across a wide range of central government departments and services.

ALSO READ: Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Markets End Choppy! Sensex Slips 150 Points, Nifty Holds Below 25,950 After Volatile Trading Day