Caliber Mining IPO GMP On Day 1: 24% Listing Premium Hints at Strong Debut; Should You Invest?

Calibre Mining & Logistics’ initial public offering (IPO) opened for subscription on Friday, July 17, with the grey market indicating a healthy listing premium. The grey market is showing a strong expectation for the debut; however, the bidding in the public issue has started on a relatively cautious note, reminding investors that grey market sentiment should not be the only factor behind an investment decision.

The IPO will be open for subscription until July 21.

Calibre Mining IPO GMP Today

Calibre Mining’s IPO GMP was Rs 100 per share at 10:55 am on July 17. The grey market is suggesting a listing price of around Rs 524 for the IPO that was priced at the upper band of Rs 424, translating into an estimated listing gain of nearly 23.6% if the current premiums sustain.

But investors need to remember that the grey market is unofficial and unregulated. GMP can move quite sharply prior to listing and is not an indicator of listing day performance.

Calibre Mining IPO Subscription Status Day 1

The IPO got off to a steady start on the first day of bidding. By about 11 am, the IPO had received total subscriptions of 0.38 times.

In the early trade, the retail investor quota was subscribed 0.49 times and the non-institutional investor (NII) segment received subscriptions of 0.46 times.

IPO Details

Calibre Mining & Logistics to mobilise Rs 450 crore from public issue

Particulars Details IPO Opening Date July 17, 2026 IPO Closing Date July 21, 2026 Expected Listing Date July 24, 2026 Face Value Rs 10 per equity share Price Band Rs 402 to Rs 424 per share Lot Size 35 shares Minimum Investment Rs 14,840 (at upper price band) Issue Type Book Built IPO Issue Structure Fresh Issue + Offer for Sale (OFS) Listing Exchange BSE and NSE Total Issue Size 1,06,13,207 equity shares (Rs 450 crore) Fresh Issue 94,33,962 equity shares (Rs 400 crore) Offer for Sale (OFS) 11,79,245 equity shares (Rs 50 crore) Pre-Issue Shareholding 5,59,41,823 equity shares Post-Issue Shareholding 6,53,75,785 equity shares

The IPO is eing offered in a price band of Rs 402-Rs 424 a share. If you apply at the upper end of the price band, you will have to apply for a minimum of 35 shares, which means the minimum investment will be Rs 14,840.

If the issue goes through as planned, the share allotment is expected to be completed on July 22, while the company’s shares are likely to make their stock market debut on BSE and NSE on July 24. KFin Technologies is the registrar for the IPO, and DAM Capital Advisors is the bookrunning lead manager.

What Is Calibre Mining and Logistics?

Calibre Mining & Logistics is a contract mining and logistics company out of Maharashtra. It started business in 2014, and it predominantly operates in the coal sector. In fact the company does not do any coal business per se.

The mine owners engage the company to carry out the actual mining activities.

This process involves excavating and removing the topsoil and overburden layer, mining the coal seams, transporting the mined coal, and loading it at the specified points of use. About 80% of its business comes from government-owned Coal India subsidiaries such as Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL) and Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL). The company is currently operating in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Financial Performance

Calibre Mining has seen consistent business growth in the past year. The company’s revenue for the financial year ended March 2026 (FY26) was ₹1,684.66 crore, as against ₹1,435.57 crore in FY25.

Its profitability also improved over the period. The company reported net profit of Rs 157.90 crore in FY26 as against Rs 131.55 crore in the previous financial year, indicating healthy growth in earnings.

The company also has an order book of over Rs 9,500 crore, giving visibility to revenue in the coming years.

The company will mainly use the IPO proceeds for debt repayment, purchase of mining equipment and commercial vehicles, and general corporate purposes.

Brokerages Mostly Positive

Most of the brokerages have recommended subscribing to the issue mainly on the back of the company’s earnings growth, sizeable order book and planned reduction in debt.

“Considering the company’s robust operating performance, strong order pipeline, planned deleveraging, and long-term growth potential hence, we recommend investors “APPLY” to the issue with a long-term investment horizon,” said KC Securities.

Swastika Investmart also gave a ‘buy’ rating, adding, “The company reportedly has an order book of around ₹9,500+ crore, providing good revenue visibility over the next few years. The post-issue P/E is around 17–18x FY26 earnings, which is acceptable compared with listed mining-services peers. Around 89% of the IPO ( ₹400 crore) is a fresh issue, with proceeds intended for business growth rather than a promoter exit. Almost the entire top-line comes from just two subsidiaries of Coal India Limited—Western Coalfields (WCL) and Northern Coalfields (NCL).”

SBI Securities, Arihant Capital, Anand Rathi and Ventura also recommended subscribing to the IPO, citing healthy earnings growth, improving profitability, a strong executable order book and debt reduction plans.

Should Investors Look Beyond GMP?

The grey market is reflecting optimism around the IPO currently but investors may want to look beyond the expected listing premium.

The company’s financial performance is improving; it has a large order book and plans to bolster its balance sheet by reducing debt. Investors should also consider risks such as dependence on Coal India subsidiaries, customer concentration and exposure to the coal mining sector before making an investment decision, the company said.

For long-term investors, fundamentals and the ability to execute may matter a lot more than short-term GMP swings.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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