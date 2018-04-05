Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, on Thursday, apologised for the major data breach led by his company. He admitted that the company had shared data of about 87 million Facebook users have been shared with a UK-based political consulting firm, Cambridge Analytica. He said that people make mistakes and learn along the way.

While taking the blame for the massive data breach, he said that it is a huge mistake done by me. He said that people make mistakes and learn along the way. He admitted that he did not take a broad enough view of what their responsibilities are. He further added that he had learned from his mistakes. When asked if the board has asked him to step down, he replied that there is nothing like this I am aware of. Nobody was fired because of the scandal, he added. He assured that the company is working through this. Taking the responsibility of the entire scandal, Mark said, “I’m not looking to throw anyone else under the bus for mistakes we made here.”

He then claimed that it will take a multi-year process to combat disinformation. He said that there was no meaningful impact that the company has observed. However, there is a massive breach of trust and we need to do a lot to repair the problem. “I’m confident we’re making progress against these adversaries but they’re very sophisticated. We can’t expect to fully solve a problem like this,” Mr Zuckerberg said.

