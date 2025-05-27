Can A Secured Credit Card Improve Your CIBIL Score? Here’s What You Need To Know

Looking to improve your CIBIL score? A secured credit card might be the solution. Learn how it works, who should use it, and how it helps build your credit.

Whether you’re starting your financial journey or trying to recover from past credit issues, a secured credit card offers a reliable path to build or rebuild your CIBIL score. But how does it work, and can it really help?

The answer: Yes, if used wisely and consistently.

How a Secured Credit Card Improves Your CIBIL Score

A secured card doesn’t “fix” your score instantly. Instead, it provides a platform to demonstrate responsible credit behaviour over time:

Regular Payments Create a Trustworthy History:

Paying your card dues on time, even if small, builds a record that proves reliability to lenders. Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Low Credit Utilisation Shows Financial Discipline:

Spending less than 30% of your credit limit helps maintain a healthy utilisation ratio—crucial for score improvement.

Rebuilding After Defaults:

For those with a damaged credit report, a secured card allows a reset. Positive usage helps outweigh past negatives over time.

Who Should Get a Secured Credit Card?

You may want to consider a secured card if you fall into one of these categories:

No Prior Credit History: Helps build a CIBIL score from scratch. Low Score Due to Missed Payments: Allows you to re-establish a clean repayment pattern. Multiple Application Rejections: Since approval is based on a fixed deposit, your current score doesn’t impact eligibility.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

Even though secured cards are designed to assist, mismanagement can harm your credit further:

Avoid Delays: Missed payments still get reported. Use auto-pay or reminders.

Keep Usage Low: Don’t max out your limit; under 30% usage is ideal.

Don’t Count on the Deposit: The fixed deposit is locked. Don’t treat it like emergency savings.

Review Fees and Charges: Some cards come with joining or annual fees. Use a credit card EMI calculator to plan if you opt for instalments.

How Long Until You See a Difference?

Improvement won’t happen overnight. If you maintain good habits timely payments and low usage you might see results in 6 months. More significant gains typically show after 12 months of disciplined use.

What Happens After Your Score Improves?

Once your CIBIL score reaches 700+, you can access better credit products:

Get unsecured cards with higher limits and rewards.

Qualify for personal and car loans at lower interest rates.

Your secured card might be converted into a regular card, releasing your fixed deposit.

A secured credit card is more than just plastic—it’s a tool to prove your financial maturity. Whether you’re new to credit or seeking redemption, success lies in consistency, control, and long-term discipline.

Used the right way, this simple card could be the foundation of a solid credit future.

ALSO READ: Worldline ePayments India Receives RBI Nod To Operate As Cross-Border Payment Aggregator

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this article is for general awareness purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. NewsX is not endorsing any specific financial product or credit solution. Readers are advised to evaluate their personal financial situation and consult with a qualified financial advisor or banking representative before making any credit-related decisions. Use secured credit cards and other financial tools responsibly and at your own discretion.