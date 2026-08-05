Can Anyone Get RBI Job Like Ishan Kishan? Eligibility, Sports Quota Rules, Salary And Selection Process

Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan has recently become a topic of discussion for a reason beyond cricket. Reports about his association with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have made many people curious. The biggest question is: How can a professional cricketer get an RBI job? Can anyone apply for the same opportunity?

The answer lies in the sports quota system. Ishan Kishan’s reported RBI appointment is different from the regular recruitment process followed by most candidates. While ordinary applicants join RBI through competitive examinations, exceptional sportspersons can get opportunities through special recruitment rules.

Did Ishan Kishan Really Get an RBI Job?

As per media reports, Ishan Kishan had been serving as an Assistant Manager at the Reserve Bank of India (Patna Office). Various media reports have associated him with the post of Assistant Manager in RBI. Some reports even mentioned that he was spotted at the RBI (Patna Office) while he was taking a break from his cricket career.

However, there hasn’t been any RBI public notice regarding his case yet. Hence, the best way to state this news would be that Ishan Kishan has been reported to join RBI as an Assistant Manager via sports quota.

The reason for this case being highlighted is that usually the RBI posts get known by means of RBI Grade B or RBI Assistant examinations. But the government organizations have multiple recruitment procedures for various categories of candidates.

What Is Sports Quota Recruitment?

Sport quota is an exceptional means of recruiting through which sportspersons can get appointed to government jobs.

This is done to acknowledge the sporting achievements of people and motivate sportspersons to continue playing their respective sports by offering employment options. But it must be noted that every sportsperson cannot get into a government job through sport quota system.

Certain criteria of eligibility need to be fulfilled in order to get appointed.

One cannot apply for a position through RBI sports quota simply because one plays cricket or is well-known in the field.

Can Anyone Apply for an RBI Job Like Ishan Kishan?

Only candidates who meet the required sporting criteria can apply under this category. Being a cricket player or having public recognition is not enough. However, anyone who meets RBI’s eligibility requirements can apply for regular RBI jobs. Candidates do not need a sports background to become an RBI employee.

The normal route involves meeting educational requirements, applying through RBI notifications, clearing examinations, and completing the selection process.

How Can a Normal Person Get an RBI Job?

The most common method of joining the RBI is by competitive recruitment. In case of the RBI Grade B, it requires a graduation degree in the required marks or post-graduation in the respective field. Age limit for the exam varies from 21 to 30 years depending on the category of applicants.

There are three rounds in the selection process.

The first round is Round 1, which involves questions from subjects including reasoning, quantitative aptitude, English and general awareness.

Applicants clearing Round 1 qualify for Round 2. Round 2 consists of papers on economic and social issues, finance and management, and English writing ability.

Final round is the interview round.

RBI Assistant Eligibility and Salary

RBI Assistant is another popular government job among banking aspirants. Candidates generally need a bachelor’s degree, computer knowledge, and proficiency in the local language of the RBI office they apply for. The usual age limit is between 20 and 28 years, with applicable relaxations.

The selection process includes a preliminary examination, a main examination, and a language proficiency test.

RBI jobs are highly preferred because of their salary and benefits. An RBI Grade B officer receives a basic salary of around ₹78,450 per month, along with allowances and other benefits. The overall monthly earnings depend on applicable allowances and facilities.

An RBI Assistant receives a basic salary of around ₹29,000 per month. The initial gross salary is around ₹58,000 before certain deductions and adjustments.

RBI employees also receive benefits such as medical facilities, housing support, leave benefits, and retirement benefits.

Other Cricketers With Government Jobs

Ishan Kishan is not the only Indian cricketer linked with jobs in government institutions. Another fast bowler, Umesh Yadav, has been reported to join the Reserve Bank of India in the capacity of an Assistant Manager.

Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj has been appointed as a Deputy Superintendent of Police by the government of Telangana due to his excellent performance in international cricket. Such cases clearly indicate that outstanding athletes can be given an opportunity to work for government institutions. Yet, such appointments are governed by certain rules.

Final Takeaway

Ishan Kishan’s reported RBI appointment has created curiosity because it connects international cricket with one of India’s most respected financial institutions. His case represents a special recruitment route available to eligible sportspersons. It is different from the normal RBI recruitment process followed by most candidates.

The route to become an RBI member remains the same for common candidates – one needs to satisfy the eligibility requirements, prepare well for the exams, qualify through the selection process and get selected based on merit. One doesn’t have to be a renowned cricketer in order to work in RBI.

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