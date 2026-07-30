Can Homebuyers Sue Promoters During Insolvency? Supreme Court’s IBC Ruling Explained

The Supreme Court has held that the moratorium provisions provided for under Section 14 of the IBC can only apply to the corporate debtor and not to its promoters, directors, associated companies, or personal guarantors.

It implies that consumer complaints and other litigation against such individuals/ companies may continue regardless of the fact that the company is facing insolvency. But the moratorium shall continue to protect the company through the course of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP).

This has been stated by a Bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta in the matter of Tejas J. Shah & Anr. v. Mantri Technology Constellations Pvt. Ltd. & Ors. on 27 July.

What Was The Case About

The case was initiated from the project named “Mantri Manyata Energia.”

The buyers booked the flats and contended that they were not given possession of flats within the time promised by the developer. They filed a consumer complaint against the developer, its promoters, directors, associate firms, and owners of land against the developers in the NCDRC.

Meanwhile, when the consumer complaint was ongoing, the NCLT admitted an insolvency petition against the developer under Section 14 of the IBC and a moratorium was imposed.

NCDRC stopped the whole consumer complaint on the ground that the proceedings could not proceed because of the moratorium.

The buyers appealed this order in the Supreme Court.

What Did The Supreme Court Say

The Supreme Court partly allowed the appeal and set aside the NCDRC’s order.

It ruled that the Section 14 moratorium applies only to the corporate debtor. It does not automatically extend to promoters, directors, associate companies, landowners or personal guarantors.

The court directed the NCDRC to continue hearing the consumer complaint against the other respondents while keeping the proceedings against the corporate debtor on hold as required under the IBC.

The Bench observed that the scope of the moratorium is defined by law and cannot be expanded beyond what the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code specifically provides.

It also said the protection available under the IBC should not be interpreted in a way that weakens remedies available under the Consumer Protection Act.

What Is Section 14 Of The IBC

Section 14 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code imposes a temporary moratorium once a company enters the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process.

The objective is to give the company breathing space while a resolution professional attempts to revive the business.

During this period, fresh legal proceedings against the corporate debtor are generally stayed. Creditors are also restricted from taking recovery actions against the company’s assets.

The Supreme Court has now made it clear that this protection is limited to the corporate debtor alone.

What Does The Judgment Mean

The ruling means promoters, directors and personal guarantors cannot automatically seek protection from legal proceedings simply because the company is undergoing insolvency.

Consumer complaints, civil disputes and other proceedings involving their independent liability can continue before the appropriate forums.

For homebuyers, the judgment is significant. They can continue pursuing consumer cases against promoters, directors and other responsible parties even if insolvency proceedings are pending against the developer.

However, any proceedings against the corporate debtor itself will remain subject to the moratorium until the insolvency process is completed.

Legal experts believe the ruling reinforces the original purpose of the IBC. The law is meant to protect the corporate debtor during the resolution process, not to provide blanket immunity to everyone associated with the company.

Who Is Protected Under Section 14

Protected Not Protected Corporate debtor Promoters Company undergoing CIRP Directors Personal guarantors Associate companies Landowners and other third parties

Why This Matters

The decision is likely to have a significant bearing on the issue of disputes in real estate transactions, wherein home purchasers often drag the developers, promoters, and group firms in one single case.

The landmark judgment of the Supreme Court, by ruling that the moratorium under IBC cannot be extended to persons associated with an insolvent firm, has bolstered the consumer’s capacity to seek redressal without compromising on the need for protecting the corporate debtor.

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