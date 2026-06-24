Can Mutual Funds Soon Use Celebrities in Ads? SEBI Proposes Big Changes to Advertising Rules

SEBI seeks to relax advertising rules but tighten investor protection. What would be different for mutual funds, brokers and investment advisers? India’s financial services sector may soon see the return of celebrity endorsements but with strict safeguards. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has suggested that mutual fund houses, stock brokers, investment advisers and portfolio managers be allowed to use celebrities for brand-building campaigns, even as it continues to prohibit endorsements of specific investment products or schemes.

The proposal is part of SEBI’s draft Common Advertisement Code (CAC), which seeks to replace several advertising guidelines with a common framework for all regulated entities. Under the new rules, celebrities could only promote a company’s brand or corporate identity and not any individual financial product or investment service.

SEBI says the new framework is to improve transparency, strengthen investor protection and make advertising regulations more suited to the fast-moving digital world of today apart from easing compliance. The market regulator had invited comments from the public on the consultation paper until July 14.

What is SEBI’s proposal on celebrity endorsements?

Perhaps the most significant change in the consultation paper is the possibility of regulated entities using celebrities in advertisements – but only to promote the company’s brand or corporate identity.

So a mutual fund company, broker or investment advisor could hire a celebrity to raise brand awareness. However, celebrities will not be allowed to endorse a specific mutual fund scheme, investment product, stock recommendation or financial service.

The proposed ads would also need to carry prescribed risk disclosures and meet conditions set by the regulator to ensure that they do not mislead investors.

Will companies have to get SEBI’s nod before publishing ads?

Not always. SEBI has proposed to do away with the existing requirement for prior approval of advertisements in some categories. Instead, regulated entities would have to report their advertisements to the concerned stock exchange or a SEBI-recognised supervisory body within 24 hours of their publication.

The regulator said the current approval system was built for traditional media and no longer works in the fast-moving digital world where companies are putting out social media posts, videos and online campaigns almost immediately.

The proposed framework moves the emphasis from pre-approval to technology-enabled post-publication monitoring.

So, can financial firms advertise their rankings?

Yes, but under stringent conditions.

SEBI has proposed that regulated entities will be allowed to use ratings and rankings in advertisements if they are provided by a Past Risk and Return Verification Agency (PaRRVA).

To promote transparency, companies would be asked to disclose the methodology used to arrive at the rating or provide a link to the PaRRVA portal or their website for investors to review.

What about investors awareness campaigns?

SEBI further clarified that content relating to genuine investor education and financial awareness shall not be treated as an advertisement if it does not promote any particular product or service.

The move aims to boost financial literacy without the restrictions of advertising rules on education campaigns.

Why does SEBI want to ban ‘dark patterns’?

The regulator has also proposed banning the use of so-called dark patterns, misleading website or app designs that trick users into taking decisions they had not intended.

That would mean that financial platforms should avoid design practices that could mislead investors when they’re purchasing products, enrolling in services or providing personal information.

Why is SEBI introducing a common advertisement code?

Currently, SEBI, stock exchanges and other regulatory authorities prescribe different advertising norms for different types of market intermediaries.

In an effort to replace these disparate guidelines with a single framework, the proposed Common Advertisement Code will cover stockbrokers, depository participants, mutual funds, asset management companies, portfolio managers, investment advisers, research analysts, online bond platform providers and other notified entities.

SEBI said a unified code would lower compliance costs, create uniformity across the financial sector and improve accountability via technology-based monitoring while maintaining uniform standards on disclosures, risk warnings and banned claims.

What happens next?

The consultation paper will be open for public feedback till July 14. SEBI, while keeping the protection of investors at the centre of the framework, is expected to finalise the Common Advertisement Code, which could be a game changer in the way financial companies advertise their brands in India, taking into account the comments received from stakeholders.

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