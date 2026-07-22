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Home > Business News > Can PC Jeweller Become Debt-Free This Quarter? Company Clears Dues Of Fifth Consortium Bank

Can PC Jeweller Become Debt-Free This Quarter? Company Clears Dues Of Fifth Consortium Bank

PC Jeweller has repaid the debt of another consortium bank, bringing the total number of cleared lenders to five out of 14 as it aims to become debt-free this quarter.

PC Jeweller Clears Dues Of 5 Consortium Banks Ahead Of Schedule; Is It Closer To Becoming Debt-Free?
PC Jeweller Clears Dues Of 5 Consortium Banks Ahead Of Schedule; Is It Closer To Becoming Debt-Free?

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Wed 2026-07-22 13:21 IST

PC Jeweller Ltd repays loan to another consortium bank to inch towards zero debt With this payment, the jewellery firm has now repaid dues to five out of 14 banks forming its consortium of lenders. On Tuesday, it informed the regulators that it has made the payment pursuant to the Settlement Agreement with lenders dated September 30, 2024, in line with its stated intention of becoming a zero-debt company within the ongoing quarter.

In the filing, the company said it has “successfully cleared and repaid all its outstanding debt under the terms of Settlement Agreement dated 30 September 2024 with respect to 1 more bank. With this successful clearance of debt, the Company has now repaid all the outstanding debt of 5 out of the 14 consortium banks.”

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With this development, all outstanding dues of the five consortium banks have been fully discharged, PC Jeweller said.

Repayments Completed Ahead Of Schedule

One major highlight of the announcement is that the company has cleared the dues of all the five banks ahead of their scheduled repayment dates.

The outstanding debts of all five banks have been paid and discharged well before the scheduled due date of their repayment, the filing said.

This timely repayment reflects accelerated deleveraging as the company progresses further on improving the balance sheet. Earlier

Debt-Free Target Likely Intact

The company has been negotiating on the settlements of its debt with its consortium of lenders to get the balance sheet uncluttered. The recent repayment is yet another step forward on this front.

Five consortium banks have now cleared their dues. The remaining nine banks are still repaying their dues under the same settlement agreement.

The company once again restated its aim to be debt-free by the end of the current quarter, a development that may dramatically improve its position moving forward and cut future interest expenses.

The disclosure requested a record of the information with stock exchanges.

PC Jeweller Stock Today

PC Jeweller shares were quoted at Rs 9.89 today, falling 1.88 per cent from Rs 10.08, its previous close in Tuesday afternoon trade. The stock on the BSE touched an intraday high of Rs 10.16 and a low of Rs 9.82. Its market capitalisation is Rs 8,553.47 crore. Over the past one year, the scrip has touched a high of Rs 16.70 and a low of Rs 7.47.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: Bandhan Bank Shares Crash Over 16% Despite Strong Q1 Results; Why Did Stock Tumble?

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Can PC Jeweller Become Debt-Free This Quarter? Company Clears Dues Of Fifth Consortium Bank
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Can PC Jeweller Become Debt-Free This Quarter? Company Clears Dues Of Fifth Consortium Bank

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Can PC Jeweller Become Debt-Free This Quarter? Company Clears Dues Of Fifth Consortium Bank
Can PC Jeweller Become Debt-Free This Quarter? Company Clears Dues Of Fifth Consortium Bank
Can PC Jeweller Become Debt-Free This Quarter? Company Clears Dues Of Fifth Consortium Bank
Can PC Jeweller Become Debt-Free This Quarter? Company Clears Dues Of Fifth Consortium Bank

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