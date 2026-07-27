Can RBI Keep The Rupee Stable Despite Oil Volatility? Here’s What Experts Expect Ahead Of MPC

The Indian rupee ended Monday with its strongest one-day gain in more than a month, as easing crude oil prices helped calm concerns over geopolitical tensions in West Asia. The local currency settled at 95.92 against the US dollar, up 61 paise from its previous close, after moving in the 95.78-96.27 range during the session.

The rebound comes at a time when investors are closely watching global oil markets and the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) next Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting. While tensions in West Asia continue to pose a risk, analysts believe the recent decline in crude oil prices has reduced immediate pressure on the rupee.

Falling oil prices support the rupee

Crude oil prices fell sharply on Monday due to fading concerns about a disruption in oil supply through the Strait of Hormuz. The Brent crude was trading below $92 a barrel, while the US crude WTI also saw a fall as the risks in the market were pared by traders.

Lower crude oil prices come as a relief for India, which depends heavily on imports for its oil needs. Low prices of crude oil mean a reduction in the import cost for India, which means less demand for the US dollar in order to meet its oil imports. This is favorable for the Indian currency.

But there are warnings from the markets that risks cannot be ignored. Any new development in West Asia can quickly increase crude oil prices and put pressure on the Indian currency.

Experts see limited downside for USD/INR

The rupee will most probably not see steep depreciation with the help of controlled crude prices, as suggested by market experts quoted by ANI.

According to Anindya Banerjee, Head of Equity at Kotak Securities, the sharp rise in the prices of oil was mainly due to fears of supply shortage and not due to global shortage of crude. According to him, prices of oil could eventually stabilize in the range of $60-$70 per barrel after the shipping worries come to an end. In such a case, he expects that the USD/INR will stay below 97.50, while the rupee may appreciate in case of improved foreign capital inflows.

Devarsh Vakil, Head of Prime Research at HDFC Securities, says that a rise in crude prices would widen the current account deficit and increase inflationary pressures. However, he notes that the main priority of RBI in the present situation is to ensure no volatility in the currency market, rather than protecting a certain exchange rate. According to him, the USD/INR will trade in the range of 94-97 and will not exceed 100.

Debopam Chaudhuri, Chief Economist at Piramal Finance, also pointed to the close relationship between crude oil prices and the rupee. He said the recent recovery in the Indian currency coincided with crude prices falling back from last week’s highs, suggesting that easing oil prices have already started improving market sentiment.

Focus shifts to RBI’s policy meeting

The RBI’s upcoming monetary policy decision will now be closely tracked by investors. High levels of crude oil prices could lead to increased imported inflation and less scope for interest rate cuts by the central bank. However, on the positive side, contained oil prices could further lower inflation risks.

For the time being, the factors of cheaper crude oil prices, no worries over any imminent disruption in supplies, and the vigil of the RBI have helped stabilise the rupee. Even though international factors will continue to play their part, the Indian currency is expected to be range-bound unless there is another surge in oil prices or new geopolitical events.

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