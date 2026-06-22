Can You Save Tax on Stock Profits? Here’s How a Kolkata Woman Paid Zero Tax on Rs 26 Crore Gain Legally

If you have sold shares and earned a profit, are you wondering whether you can save tax on stock market profits? This is how a Kolkata woman won her case legally. In a recent ruling, the ITAT has highlighted how Section 54F benefited a Kolkata investor in legally claiming an exemption on capital gains exceeding Rs 26 crore. And what it means for taxpayers filing ITR this year. If it’s been a particularly strong year for you in the stock market, you’ve probably wondered how much of that will eventually go in taxes. It is that time of the year for the Income Tax Return (ITR) season, and tax-conscious investors always want to make the best and legal use of provisions to cut down their tax outflows.

This provision has once again come into focus with a 2021 order of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), Kolkata. In a landmark order, the tribunal has allowed a taxpayer from Kolkata to avail an exemption on over Rs 26 crore in long-term capital gains earned from selling listed shares by investing them in the construction of a residential house. The ruling is now the subject of much debate among tax professionals as it clarifies the interpretation of Section 54F of the Income Tax Act.

The Rs 26 Crore Tax Dispute That Went To ITAT

Case: Saroj Goenka Vs ITO, Ward-30(1), Kolkata, AY 2021-22. Saroj Goenka sold 36 lakh shares of Emami Ltd for Rs 33.77 crore on July 13, 2020. The deal gave rise to a long-term capital gain (LTCG) of about Rs 26.77 crore.

Instead of paying tax on the gains, she claimed exemption under Section 54F after investing more than Rs 53.86 crore to build a residential property at Queens Park in Kolkata. She argued that the entire capital gain was exempt because she had completed the construction within the stipulated three years.

However, the Income Tax Department denied the claim.

Why Did The Tax Department Deny The Claim?

The assessing officer had three contentions.

Initially the department argued that the taxpayer had more than one residential property and was not eligible under Section 54F.

Secondly, officials said the new house had been built before the shares were sold, which they said breached the terms of the exemption.

Thirdly, the money from the sale of shares was not directly used to build the house, they argued.

The Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) agreed with the tax department and went further by questioning whether the transaction itself was structured solely to derive tax benefits. The department said the shares were received as a gift shortly before the sale and it was a colourable device to avoid tax.

Why ITAT Ruled In Her Favour

The Kolkata Bench of ITAT overruled the tax department on all major counts.

The tribunal noted that one of the properties cited by the department was actually industrial land with a factory on it and could not be termed a residential house under Section 54F. The other property was jointly owned and she was not the sole owner, so she was not disqualified.

The tribunal also set down two important legal principles.

It held that Section 54F does not state that construction of the new house should start only after the asset is sold. The benefit is still available if construction is completed within the prescribed time limit.

Secondly, it held that the law does not require the exact proceeds from the sale of the shares to be used for construction. The point is that the investment in the residential property should meet the conditions laid down under the Act.

The tribunal also dismissed the case for tax avoidance, saying there was no evidence of wrongdoing and that similar benefits had been granted in previous judicial rulings.

Finally, the tribunal directed the assessing officer to allow the exemption under section 54F.

What Is Section 54F And Who Is Eligible To Claim It?

Section 54F is one of the lesser-known but may be valuable tax-saving options that investors can avail themselves of.

It provides an exemption from long-term capital gains tax on the sale of a long-term capital asset, such as listed shares, mutual funds, gold or commercial property, to investors and allows them to invest the net sale consideration in the purchase or construction of one residential house in India.

But the benefit is subject to a number of conditions.

The taxpayer should generally own one or no other residential house on the date of transfer; the new house should be purchased or constructed within the timelines prescribed under the Income Tax Act, and the property should not be sold within the lock-in period specified by law. Such an exemption may be withdrawn if these conditions are infringed.

Why This Verdict Matters in ITR Filing Season

The decision comes at a time when thousands of investors are gearing up to file their income tax returns for FY 2025-26.

The equity markets in India have created huge wealth over the last few years and many investors have booked profits by selling shares or equity mutual funds. Often those gains can lead to a hefty tax bill if you don’t do the proper planning.

The ITAT ruling is a reminder that tax planning and tax evasion are not one and the same. The law itself allows some exceptions, as long as taxpayers meet all the prescribed conditions and maintain the proper documentation.

What Ways Can Investors Save Tax On Their Stock Market Gains?

The gains made from shares or equity mutual funds will be subject to tax liability based on whether they are short-term or long-term.

Before calculating tax, the investor should understand the exemption limits available for long-term capital gains. If the gains are significant and you are already thinking of buying or building a residential property, then you can go for Section 54F if you fulfil all legal requirements.

Investors can also look at tax-loss harvesting, which means offsetting capital losses against capital gains where allowed under the Income Tax Act. Holding assets for a period of time before they become long-term assets can also result in a lower tax burden than short-term gains.

Experts warn against making investment decisions based solely on tax benefits. Each exemption has different rules, including who qualifies, when it must be done, and what documents are required. Before filing your ITR, always ensure that the transaction is legitimate for claiming any deduction or exemption and in case you need any assistance, seek the help of a qualified tax expert.

ITR Filing 2026: What Stock Market Investors Need To Know About This ITAT Ruling

The Kolkata ITAT decision provides no further tax benefit. Instead, it strengthens the position that real taxpayers should not lose valid exemptions simply because the law is too narrowly construed.

The case is an important reminder to investors, who have enjoyed substantial stock market gains this year, that careful tax planning can make a significant difference to the final tax bill within the framework of the Income Tax Act. As the pace of ITR filing picks up, knowing provisions like Section 54F could be as important as picking the right investment.

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