Can You Sell Inherited Agricultural Land To An Outsider? The Supreme Court’s New Ruling May Surprise You

If you have inherited agricultural land and want to sell your share, you may no longer have the freedom to sell it to anyone you choose. In a landmark judgement, the Supreme Court has said that Class I legal heirs, who are close family members, have the first right to buy the share if the same is to be sold to an outsider.

The ruling resolves a major legal question that has caused dispute across the country and is expected to have a big impact on the sale of inherited farmland.

Family Gets First Right Over Agricultural Land: Supreme Court

A bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and N. Kotiswar Singh said that Section 22 of the Hindu Succession Act (HSA), 1956, which confers a preferential right to purchase inherited property to Class I heirs, is applicable to agricultural land as well.

The case was triggered by the sale of shares in inherited agricultural land by a number of siblings to a third party. Another co-heir objected to the sale, arguing that the property should have been offered first to other Class I heirs under Section 22.

The Supreme Court agreed and dismissed the appeal to leave agricultural land outside the scope of Section 22.

What Does This Imply For Families?

It suggests that if a legal heir wants to dispose of their share in ancestral agriculture land, the first option for its purchase can’t go to an outsider. Instead, the other Class I heirs have the opportunity to buy out the said share before an outsider can purchase it.

Such a clause will reinforce the right of near relations over the ancestral agricultural land.

Who Are Class I Heirs?

As per the Hindu Succession Act, Class I heirs typically comprise the spouse, children and mother of the deceased, and they have the first legal claim on the property of someone who passes away intestate.

These are the first legal heirs who are entitled to inherit property when a person dies without a will.

Can Ancestral Agricultural Land Be Sold to an Outsider?

Yes – but only after the legal rights of other Class I heirs have been respected.

If none of the eligible co-heirs wishes to purchase the share being sold, the owner may proceed to sell it to a third party.

But if you jump over the eligible Class I heirs, you may land in legal trouble, as they can assert their statutory right under Section 22.

Does This Mean Family NOC Is Required?

The Supreme Court judgement does not say that a no-objection certificate (NOC) of family members is mandatory to sell the inherited agricultural land.

But the ruling says the seller must give other Class I heirs a chance before selling to an outsider.

Though the judgement does not bring in a blanket requirement of a family NOC, practically, documentation of co-heirs being informed or declining to buy the property could help avoid future legal challenges.

Why Did The Supreme Court Side With Family Members?

Section 22 is meant to protect family property inherited from one generation to another by giving close relatives the first opportunity to own it, the court said.

The Bench said, noting the provision aims at preventing fragmentation of family holdings and keeping outsiders from entering inherited property if co-heirs are ready to buy the share:

The judges also clarified that the provision is part of the law on succession and not a law on property transfers.

What The Supreme Court Said

While explaining the legal basis of its decision, the bench said in its judgement delivered on July 14, “Applying the well-settled doctrine of pith and substance, the true character of Section 22 of the HSA is that of a succession provision falling squarely within Entry 5 of List III, and any incidental connection it may have with the transfer of agricultural land does not displace its dominant character or affect the Parliament’s competence to enact it.”

The court went on to observe, “Entry 5 of List III, as it stands today, is unqualified and unrestricted; it covers succession to all property and does not exclude agricultural land. Parliament’s competence under Entry 5 of List III to legislate on intestacy and succession, insofar as it relates to agricultural land, is therefore complete and beyond doubt.”

Why Earlier Punjab Law Does Not Apply Here

The appellant had contended that agricultural land should be governed by the state laws and had cited a previous Supreme Court judgement in connection with the Punjab Pre-emption Act.

The bench dismissed this contention and said the Punjab law and Section 22 of the Hindu Succession Act deal with different situations.

The court said, “The right of pre-emption as conferred under Section 22 of the HSA is, in its pith and substance, an incident of succession and nothing more. It does not exist in isolation but is intrinsically associated with succession amongst Hindus.”

The judges also made it clear that the earlier Constitution Bench verdict striking down parts of the Punjab Pre-emption Act did not affect the validity of Section 22 of the Hindu Succession Act.

The Importance Of This Ruling

The judgement is likely to establish an important precedent for inheritance disputes involving agricultural land across India.

The ruling points out that in families possessing ancestral farmland, Class I heirs have a statutory right of first purchase of an inherited share of ancestral farmland before it is transferred to an outsider. It does not ban such sales but guarantees the first right of close family members under the Hindu Succession Act before the property is sold out of the family.

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