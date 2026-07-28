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Home > Business News > Can You Send Money on X Now? Elon Musk Launches X Money in US – Here’s How It Works

Can You Send Money on X Now? Elon Musk Launches X Money in US – Here’s How It Works

X launches X Money for select US users, offering P2P payments, up to 6% APY, Visa debit cards and banking features as part of Musk's everything app vision.

Can You Send Money on X Now? Elon Musk Launches X Money in US - Here's How It Works
Can You Send Money on X Now? Elon Musk Launches X Money in US - Here's How It Works

Published By: Prabhat Gupta
Last updated: Tue 2026-07-28 14:00 IST

Elon Musk-owned social media platform X has launched X Money, a digital banking and payments service for select users in the United States. The rollout marks one of the biggest steps yet in Musk’s ambition to turn X into an “everything app” that combines social media, payments and banking in a single platform. The service is currently available to a limited group of users in the US, with a wider rollout expected in phases.

What is X Money?

X Money is an integrated financial service in the X app that enables the sending, receiving, and requesting of funds among other X users within the same platform. Instead of switching to many apps, users get to manage payments and make use of banking services using just one app – X.

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Apart from the peer-to-peer payments, this platform also provides savings accounts, debit cards, and direct deposits. In a way, X Money is closer to being a banking service provider than a payments platform.

Users who qualify to access the service can earn up to 6% annual percentage yield (APY) from savings accounts while accessing their salary two days earlier via direct deposits.

Additional features available are virtual and physical Visa debit cards, free ATM withdrawals and 3% cashback for qualified purchases.

How does X Money work?

X delivers the app experience while Cross River Bank drives the banking platform that supports this service. The bank holds funds deposited by customers and also gives them access to the payment rail where they can move money around the system.

That being the case, X is not running a conventional bank. It is collaborating with Cross River Bank to deliver banking services through its own app.

Customers will be able to link their bank account to the X app, transfer money from one X user to another, get paid directly and even use a Visa debit card for transactions all on the same platform.

According to Cross River Bank, this makes X the first social media platform in the U.S. with embedded FDIC-insured, interest-earning accounts and Visa debit cards.

Security and deposit protection

X said customer security is a key focus of the new service.

The platform uses passkey-based authentication, customizable transaction limits and user-controlled payment approvals to protect accounts. Debit card transactions are backed by Visa’s Zero Liability Policy, which protects users against unauthorized transactions.

Customer deposits are held at Cross River Bank, an FDIC-insured banking partner. While X Payments LLC is not an FDIC-insured bank, deposits held through Cross River are eligible for FDIC insurance.

The company also said customers can receive aggregate FDIC insurance of up to $10 million through a cash sweep program that spreads deposits across multiple partner banks.

A step toward the ‘everything app’

The introduction of X Money is not just a new product. It is a step in the strategy of Elon Musk to turn X into a space where people can communicate, pay, save money and perform other financial transactions via one app.

By introducing the new feature, X is expanding its presence in the rapidly developing market of digital payments where it will face competition from PayPal, Venmo, and Cash App among others. At the same time, it will be different because of integrating social networking and finance in one place.

At the moment, X Money is available to certain users in the United States. When the introduction of the feature gets wider, X Money will test how ready people are to go beyond social networking and use one app for everything.

Also Read: Sundar Pichai’s AI Bet Pays Off, So Why Does Alphabet Stock Fall Despite Google’s 24% Revenue Jump?

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Can You Send Money on X Now? Elon Musk Launches X Money in US – Here’s How It Works
Can You Send Money on X Now? Elon Musk Launches X Money in US – Here’s How It Works
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