Coming out as a major development in INX money laundering case, senior Congress leader, P Chidambaram’s son, Kati Chidambaram has been detained by the Criminal Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Karti Chidambaram was detained on February 28 at around 8 AM. Krati Chidambaram was detained soon after he landed in Chennai from London. According to the CBI, Congress leader’s son, Karti had received money from INX Media for using his influence to manipulate a tax probe against it in a case of violation of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) conditions to receive investment from Mauritius. Sources to NewsX claimed that Karti Chidambaram was taken to New Delhi via 9W736 flight from Chennai at 10.45 AM. He is expected to reach national capital at around 1 PM. He will later be produced at Patiala House Court post 2 PM.

The CBI claimed that it had seized vouchers of Rs 10 lakh which were allegedly paid for the services. Reports suggest that the CBI spokesperson still has not confirmed the arrest of Karti Chidambaram. Sources say that Karti Chidambaram is currently at the Chennai airport lounge and is being questioned. Karti Chidambaram had flown to London after the Madras High Court gave its nod to travel abroad on February 16. In the ruling passed, the Court has asked Karti Chidambaram to inform the authorities about all his travel plans.

Commenting on the matter, Congress also issued an official statement on the Karti Chidambaram’s matter. In the statement issued, the party blamed Modi government for hiding its own corrupt leaders. Congress said, “Classic diversionary tactic of the Modi government to hide their own corrupt governance model that is being exposed on a daily basis — be it Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Dwarka Das Seth Jewellers . The BJP government continues its vendetta and vindictive politics to target opponents, however, it will not stop the Congress from bringing the truth out to the people.”

Earlier, The CBI had earlier summoned Karti Chidambaram on February 2 after which he informed them that he would be unable to depose as he had an interlocutory application pending in the Supreme Court in this case.

