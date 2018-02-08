Technology giant Google has been imposed with a penalty of Rs 135.86 crore by Competition Commission of India after finding that it abused its dominant position in online general web search and web search advertising services in India. The penalty of such an amount on Google has been imposed after considering its revenue from its India operations only.

In not a very welcome development for the global search engine, Competition Commission of India imposed a penalty of Rs 135.86 crore upon Google after finding that it abused its dominant position in online general web search and web search advertising services in India. The penalty on the Google has been imposed after taking into account its revenue from its India operations only. The order was passed in response to information filed by Matrimony.com Limited and Consumer Unity & Trust Society in 2012.

Speaking after imposing the penalty of Rs 136 crore on Google, a unit of US firm Alphabet Inc, Competition Commission of India has found that Google was using its dominance in online web search and online search advertising markers. According to CCI, Google has been found indulging practicing search bias which has allegedly put an impact on competitors and user. Not a first time when Google has been fined in such a case. Previously in June 2017, the European Union had slapped technology giant Google with a record fine of 2.42 billion euros or $2.7 billion for breaching European Union (EU) antitrust rules by abusing the monopoly it enjoys over internet search.

In the investigation spanning seven years, Google was accused of manipulating its search engine results to favour its new shopping service at the expense of smaller price-comparison websites. “Google has abused its market dominance as a search engine by giving an illegal advantage to another Google product, its comparison shopping service,” the European Commission said in a statement.

“What Google has done is illegal under EU antitrust rules. It denied other companies the chance to compete on the merits and to innovate. And most importantly, it denied European consumers a genuine choice of services and the full benefits of innovation,” Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, who is in charge of competition policy had then said.