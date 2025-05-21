Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • CCPA Set To Tighten Rules On Zomato And Swiggy’s Cancellation Policies

CCPA Set To Tighten Rules On Zomato And Swiggy’s Cancellation Policies

In a move prompted by a sharp rise in consumer complaints, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) is preparing to issue directions to Zomato and Swiggy to overhaul their cancellation and refund mechanisms.

CCPA Set To Tighten Rules On Zomato And Swiggy’s Cancellation Policies


In a move prompted by a sharp rise in consumer complaints, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) is preparing to issue directions to Zomato and Swiggy to overhaul their cancellation and refund mechanisms. The directive, expected to be issued soon, follows a suo motu investigation initiated by the regulator in October 2024.

Officials aware of the development stated that the CCPA will ask both platforms to alter their systems to prevent customers from bearing the brunt of high cancellation charges—some reported to be as high as 90% of the order value—and to ensure timely refunds, particularly when service lapses occur from the platform’s end.

Mounting Complaints, Mounting Pressure

According to data from the National Consumer Helpline, Swiggy received 10,590 complaints in 2024, of which nearly 4,000 were related to delivery delays or poor service, while more than 900 involved refund issues. Zomato followed closely with 7,938 complaints.

Officials argue that if delays stem from operational issues—such as not assigning a delivery agent or exceeding the delivery time—then consumers should not be penalised. “There is a clear need to rebalance the policies that shift the liability unfairly onto the customer,” said a senior official involved in the probe.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

While both companies maintain that cancellation fees are necessary to compensate restaurants once food is prepared, consensus is growing that when delays are not the fault of the consumer, a full refund should be guaranteed.

Beyond refunds and delays, food quality has become another point of contention. Several customers have reported receiving poor-quality meals, and although the platforms position themselves as aggregators, legal experts insist that they are still bound by food safety standards. “They cannot wash their hands of accountability under existing regulations,” said one legal analyst.

The CCPA’s forthcoming orders may push India’s top food delivery platforms towards more customer-friendly practices, especially as scrutiny intensifies around their role and responsibilities in the online food delivery ecosystem.

Must Read: Dust Storm, Trees Uprooted, Heavy Rains Batter Delhi-NCR, Disrupt Traffic And Services

Filed under

Swiggy zomato

The UK government’s pla

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court
The United Kingdom is set

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Since assuming the role o

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences
newsx

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...
An official from the Paki

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...
House Republicans moved i

House Republicans Push All-Nighter to Pass Trump’s Multitrillion-Dollar Tax Bill
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence After Child’s Hospitalization

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes New Turn

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...

Entertainment

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

Lifestyle

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand