Celestia Pictures Completes 6 Projects in Its First Month, with Vikram Kochhar, Namit Das, Amrapali Dubey, and Rani Chatterjee Leading the Slate

The Mumbai-based studio has shot its debut projects in both vertical and horizontal formats, with a two-part Hindi feature film planned for 2027

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15: Celestia Pictures , a new-age Mumbai-based film and OTT production house & studio, founded by Actor & Producer Ankkit Poddar and Entertainment Lawyer Abhijeet Shukla, has completed 6 projects within its first month of operations, marking one of the most prolific debuts by a new production house in the current content landscape. The studio has 15 more projects in the pipeline, spanning mainstream films, web series (vertical & horizontal), and regional feature films, as it establishes itself across both digital and theatrical platforms.

The studio’s first announced slate spans both digital-first and feature storytelling. It includes Khela Hobe and Marriage Bureau, starring Vikram Kochhar and Namit Das, respectively, both produced for Rocket Reels. The two projects have been shot in both vertical and horizontal formats, reflecting Celestia Pictures’ focus on building content for evolving viewing habits across platforms. On the regional film front, the studio has also completed Ghar Piya Ka Sajana Hai, starring Amrapali Dubey, and Tapasya, starring Rani Chatterjee, for Shujay Music World. All four projects are currently in post-production and are slated for release between July and September 2026, with titles subject to change.

Ankkit Poddar, Owner and Producer of Celestia Pictures, said: “Celestia Pictures was built on the belief that storytelling today can no longer be confined to a single format or platform. Audiences are discovering and engaging with content across theatrical, OTT, and mobile-first ecosystems, and our vision is to build a studio that can create meaningfully for each of those spaces without compromising on scale or quality. Completing six projects within our first month is an early validation of that ambition, but more importantly, it reflects the kind of production agility and creative conviction we want Celestia to be known for.“

Celestia Pictures has structured its operations around a consistent production rhythm, with plans to produce 5 to 7 vertical series every month, 2 to 3 regional feature films every month, and 1 to 2 big-budget Hindi feature films annually, dubbed across multiple languages. The studio is also in active discussions with major platforms and studios for upcoming collaborations, and recently received the Emerging Producer of the Year recognition at the Bright Entertainment & Music Awards 2026, an acknowledgement of its arrival in the industry.

Abhijeet Shukla, Owner and Producer of Celestia Pictures, added: “The entertainment landscape is evolving rapidly, and studios today need to think beyond individual projects to build sustainable content ecosystems. At Celestia Pictures, our focus is on developing a diverse slate that balances speed with substance, regional relevance with wider audience appeal, and creative ambition with disciplined execution. As we expand across vertical storytelling, regional cinema and theatrical films, our aim is to build Celestia into a future-facing content studio with long-term value for audiences, collaborators and investors alike.“

Looking ahead, Celestia Pictures is developing a big-budget two-part Hindi feature film, planned to go on floor in mid-2027 and designed for a back-to-back release. With a growing slate across web series, regional cinema, and theatrical film, the studio is positioning itself as a multi-format production house built for the way audiences consume stories today.

About Celestia Pictures

Celestia Pictures is a premium Mumbai-based film and OTT content studio crafting cinematic experiences for modern audiences across India and global entertainment markets. Founded by Ankkit Poddar and Abhijeet Shukla, the studio focuses on creating compelling stories for cinema and OTT platforms, with a vision to deliver innovative and impactful entertainment for audiences worldwide.

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