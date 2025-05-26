Centre Calls High-Level Meeting On E-Commerce ‘Dark Patterns’, Pralhad Joshi To Lead Stakeholder Discussion On May 28

The Ministry reiterated that protecting consumers and enabling business growth are not mutually exclusive. It stated that the upcoming stakeholder meeting reflects the government’s participatory approach to governance.

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Pralhad Joshi will chair a high-level stakeholder meeting on May 28, 2025, in New Delhi. The meeting aims to address concerns over “dark patterns” in e-commerce that negatively impact consumers and explore more effective regulatory solutions. The Ministry of Consumer Affairs confirmed that major e-commerce platforms, consumer rights organisations, industry representatives, and legal experts will join the session. “Key industry organisations, as well as Voluntary Consumer Organisations (VCOs) and leading National Law Universities (NLUs) will also be active participants in this meeting,” the Ministry stated.

Major E-Commerce Players To Attend The Meeting

The Ministry announced participation from e-commerce giants across various sectors. Food delivery companies like Swiggy, Zomato, and BigBasket, travel firms such as MakeMyTrip, Ola, Uber, Yatra, EaseMyTrip, and ClearTrip, and pharmacy platforms including 1mg.com, Netmeds, and Medika Bazaar will attend. Retailers like Reliance Retail, Flipkart, and Amazon, along with tech firms like Apple, Meta, WhatsApp, and IndiaMart, will also participate. Other stakeholders include IndiGo Airlines, xigo, ONDC, Thomas Cook, and JUSTDIAL. The Ministry highlighted the diverse representation as crucial for building a transparent and consumer-friendly digital marketplace.

Dark Patterns Under Scrutiny Amid Regulatory Push

The Department of Consumer Affairs is intensifying efforts to eliminate “dark patterns”—misleading design tactics used on e-commerce platforms to manipulate consumer decisions. In November 2023, the department released detailed guidelines identifying 13 such tactics, including False Urgency, Basket Sneaking, and Subscription Traps. These practices, the Ministry said, distort fair market dynamics and damage consumer trust. To counter this, the Department launched the Dark Patterns Buster Hackathon in 2023, resulting in the development of three consumer protection apps in collaboration with IIT (BHU). The Ministry continues to monitor online platforms and run awareness campaigns.

Consumer Protection And Business Ease Aligned, Says Ministry

The Ministry reiterated that protecting consumers and enabling business growth are not mutually exclusive. It stated that the upcoming stakeholder meeting reflects the government’s participatory approach to governance. “Consumer protection and ease of doing business are complementary goals,” the Ministry said. The meeting aims to strengthen the regulatory ecosystem and promote a fair, accountable, and secure digital commerce space. Officials will review industry practices, assess current regulations, and encourage platforms to adopt transparent methods that prioritise consumer safety and trust in online transactions.

