The Modi-led NDA government on Tuesday hiked interest for General Provident Fund (GPF) and other related schemes by 0.4 percentage points to 8 per cent for the October-December quarter. The interest rate on GPF was 7.6 percent for the July-September quarter of 2018-19.
Making the announcement, Department of Economic Affairs said that during the year 2018-2019 accumulations at the credit of subscribers to the General Provident Fund and other similar funds shall carry interest at the rate of 8 percent with effect from October 1, 2018, to December 31 2018.
The revised interest rate would apply on Provident Funds of central government employees, railways and defence forces.
Updating…
Leave a Reply