Centre Targets Nationwide BIS Presence By 2026, Announces Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, announced on Tuesday that the government will establish Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) facilities in every district across India within the next year. He made the announcement while chairing the 9th Governing Council Meeting of BIS. Joshi confirmed that 371 districts currently have BIS facilities, and the remaining districts will soon be brought under its coverage. “We are actively working towards ensuring that every district in the country will have a BIS presence within a year,” Joshi said at the meeting.

BIS To Function As Regulator And Facilitator, Says Minister

During the meeting, Joshi stressed the dual role of BIS, stating that it must not only act as a regulatory body but also function as a facilitator. “BIS should communicate the benefits of obtaining BIS certification to encourage more people to seek these services,” he stated. The minister directed BIS officials to enhance public engagement and promote the advantages of quality certification. He highlighted the importance of awareness in expanding the scope of quality control across industries and regions, ensuring improved consumer and business trust in certified products.

Zero Tolerance For Corruption In BIS Operations: Joshi

The Union Minister took a strong stance against corruption, reiterating that the department follows a strict zero-tolerance policy. He warned that any complaints of corrupt practices within BIS would be handled firmly. “We will deal strictly with any complaints of corrupt practices among officials,” Joshi asserted. The statement reinforced the government’s commitment to clean governance and transparent public service. He urged BIS personnel to maintain the highest standards of integrity while delivering services across the expanding network of districts.

India Increases QCOs from 14 to 100+ Under Modi Government

Joshi commended the BIS for its achievements over the past decade, highlighting the growth in Quality Control Orders (QCOs). “When the Modi government came to power in 2014, there were only 14 Quality Control Orders. In the span of 10 years, India now has more than 100 QCOs,” he said. The expansion of BIS facilities is expected to significantly enhance quality control, making certification services more accessible to industries and consumers throughout the country. BIS remains committed to ensuring the quality of products and services in India.

(With Input From ANI)

