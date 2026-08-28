CEP, IIT Delhi opens admissions to inaugural batch of Advanced Data Analytics in Management

Six-month online programme integrates predictive and prescriptive analytics, Generative AI, big data and functional analytics to strengthen data-led management decision-making

New Delhi [India], August 27: The Continuing Education Programme (CEP), Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi), has opened admissions to the inaugural batch of its Advanced Data Analytics in Management programme, organised by the Department of Management Studies. The programme will equip participants to approach business problems through data, statistical reasoning and contemporary analytical tools. Its learning architecture spans predictive modelling, decision science, big data and Generative AI, enabling learners to work with business datasets, examine patterns, test models and translate analytical findings into informed managerial decisions.

The six-month programme, comprising over 100+ hours and delivered online, takes participants from the foundations of data analysis to more sophisticated applications in business. Learners will build and evaluate regression, classification and clustering models; formulate optimisation problems; conduct simulations for risk analysis and use multi-criteria decision-making frameworks for complex business choices. The curriculum also integrates Generative AI into the analytical workflow through large language models, ChatGPT, prompt engineering and AI-enabled workflow automation. Participants will explore their application to areas including customer segmentation, customer lifetime value, fraud detection, workforce attrition, demand forecasting and supply-chain analytics.

The expanding role of analytics in enterprise decision-making comes amid substantial growth in the global market. Grand View Research valued the global data analytics market at USD 85.5 billion in 2025 and estimates that it will rise to USD 107.0 billion in 2026 and USD 738.6 billion by 2033, representing a compound annual growth rate of 31.8 per cent between 2026 and 2033. In India, NASSCOM’s outlook for workforce transformation envisages AI augmentation extending across every job cluster by 2030, alongside more than 1,000 institutions offering role-aligned AI curricula. It also underlines the need for organisations to treat AI augmentation as a core workforce capability and move beyond broad-based upskilling towards capabilities aligned to specific roles.

Speaking on the launch of the programme, Prof. Seema Sharma, Professor, IIT Delhi said, “Data analytics is moving from a specialist function to a core management capability. This programme is designed to help participants connect analytical methods with business judgement, interrogate data with rigour, and use AI responsibly. We want learners to leave with the confidence to turn complex information into sound, consequential decisions.”

Demand for such capabilities extends across BFSI and FinTech, manufacturing and supply chain, IT and SaaS, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, e-commerce and retail, logistics, consulting and consumer businesses, where organisations increasingly use analytics to inform commercial and operational choices. Depending on their professional experience, domain expertise and career stage, participants can apply the programme’s learning to roles including Data Analyst, Business Analyst, BI Developer or Analyst, Marketing Analytics Manager, Financial or Risk Analyst, HR or People Analytics Lead, Analytics Manager and Head of Data. The programme caters to working professionals, managers and leaders, fresh graduates, aspiring data professionals and entrepreneurs seeking a stronger grounding in business analytics.

The Advanced Data Analytics in Management curriculum comprises eight learning modules covering Introduction to Data Analytics; Descriptive and Exploratory Analytics; Predictive Analytics and Statistical Modelling; Prescriptive Analytics and Decision Science; Advanced Analytics and AI in Business; Functional Analytics; Data Platforms, Big Data and Cloud Analytics and a Capstone Project and Business Decision Lab. For the capstone, participants will address a domain-specific, industry-oriented problem through the complete analytical process, from defining and preparing the data to modelling, interpreting results and developing business recommendations. Faculty guidance, peer review and a professional presentation will form part of this applied learning experience.

CEP IIT Delhi will deliver live classes through Direct-to-Device mode, supported by asynchronous learning, self-study, assignments, quizzes and capstone project work. The assessment framework includes mid-programme and end-of-programme examinations, assignments and module quizzes, the capstone project and attendance. Participants who meet the prescribed requirements, including a minimum overall score of 40 per cent for successful completion, will receive an e-Certificate issued by CEP, IIT Delhi. The last date to apply is 9 October 2026.

About Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi is one of the 23 IITs created to be Centres of Excellence for training, research and development in science, engineering, and technology in India. Established as a College of Engineering in 1961, the Institute was later declared as an Institution of National Importance under the “Institutes of Technology (Amendment) Act, 1963” and was renamed as “Indian Institute of Technology Delhi”. It was then accorded the status of a Deemed University with powers to decide its own academic policy, to conduct its own examinations, and to award its own degrees.

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) is consistently ranked among India’s leading higher education institutions. It is ranked 4th overall, 2nd in Engineering, and 3rd in the Research category in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025. The Department of Management Studies (DMS), IIT Delhi, is also ranked 4th among management institutions in the country, reflecting the Institute’s excellence in management education, research and industry engagement.

Continuing Education Programme (CEP), IIT Delhi CEP is the statutory body of IIT Delhi for offering Online Certificate Programmes and issuing certificates.

Executive education is a vital need for the companies to build a culture that promotes newer technologies and solutions and builds a workforce that stays abreast of the rapidly transforming needs in the technological, business and regulatory landscape. Committed to the cause of making quality education accessible to all, IIT Delhi has launched Online Certificate Programmes under eVIDYA@IITD, enabling Virtual & Interactive learning for Driving Youth Advancement @IITD for Indian as well as international participants.

These programmes offered by the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) are designed to cater to the training and development needs of various organisations, industries, society and individual participants at national and international levels with a vision to empower thousands of young learners by imparting high-quality Online Certificate Programmes in cutting-edge areas for their career advancement in different domains of engineering, technology, science, humanities and management.

[The press release has been issued on behalf of the Service Provider, TimesPro, for the Continuing Education Programme (CEP) at IIT Delhi.]