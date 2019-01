A few hours after ICICI bank its sacked boss, Chanda Kochhar hit out at bank terming the bank's decision as hurting and shocking treatment. Board of Directors of ICICI decided to treat separation of Chanda Kochhar from Bank as ‘Termination for Cause’ under Bank’s internal policies.

The ICICI Bank has sacked boss Chanda Kochhar after an internal investigation that found her guilty of violating the bank’s code of conduct. After a few hours of her sacking, former ICICI bank CEO and managing director Chanda Kochhar termed the bank’s decision as hurting and shocking treatment.

