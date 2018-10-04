The board has accepted Chanda Kochhar's resignation with immediate effect. Chanda Kochhar's post is said to be taken over by Sandeep Bakshi who has been appointed as the new MD and the CEO of ICICI Bank. A statement issued by the ICICI Bank stated that the enquiry instituted by the board with not be getting affected by this development.

ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar’s request of early retirement from her duties was accepted by the board of ICICI Bank on Thursday. The board has accepted Chanda Kochhar’s resignation with immediate effect. Chanda Kochhar’s post is said to be taken over by Sandeep Bakshi who has been appointed as the new MD and the CEO of ICICI Bank. A statement issued by the ICICI Bank stated that the enquiry instituted by the board with not be getting affected by this development. It added the Kochhar has willingly given up on the office of Board of Directors.

Commenting on Sandeep Bakshi’s appointment as the new MD and CEO, the bank said that Bakshi will hold the office for a period of five years until October 2023. The filing was submitted by the ICICI Bank to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). As per a report by Economic Times, after the reports of Chanda Kochhar’s resignation surfaced, the stock rose over 5% and clinched a high of Rs 319.50 on BSE.

In another case, ICICI Banks’ independent director MD Mallya also tendered his resignation which was also accepted. As per reports, Chanda Kochhar along with her husband, Deepak Kochhar, had been in the eyes of the investigative agencies over the loan amount they had given to Videocon and several others.

The investigations have also the ICICI Ban’s board which is being questioned over their slow reaction. As per reports, CBI is likely to wrap up the investigations and submit a complete report by November 2018.

